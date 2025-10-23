UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Stanford
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team defeated the Stanford Cardinals last season on February 2. Head coach Courtney Banghart and UNC traveled to the West Coast for the contest and left victorious, 69-67.
That game marked North Carolina's second win in a row, after losing the first two contests ever (2013-2014, 2010-2011 campaigns).
By the end of the game, Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points (a team-high), grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists. However, Ustby was one of five Tar Heels to score double-figures. Lexi Donarski had 12 points, Maria Gakdeng had 12 as well, while Reniya Kelly and Grace Townsend had 10 points each. Indya Nivar, Lanie Grant, and Blanca Thomas contributed in scoring, too.
Stanford was led by Sunaja Agara, who had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Chloe Clardy had 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Brooke Demetre added nine points as well. In addition, Kennedy Umeh, Shay Ijiwoye, Tess Heal, Elena Bosgana and Courtney Ogden recorded points in the contest.
The two programs have yet to have a game in Chapel Hill, as the four contests have taken place in the following areas: Stanford, California (twice), Honolulu, Hawaii and Spokane, Washington.
Stanford's 2024-2025 Year
The Cardinals, led by head coach Kate Paye, now entering her second season with the program, finished the 2024-2025 year with a 16-15 record. Stanford finished 14-4 at home, 2-9 on the road and 0-2 on neutral courts. In the ACC, the Cardinals were the 11th-best team, tied with Virginia, holding a record of 8-10.
Paye and his team won against Cal State La, Le Moyne, Washington State, Gonzaga, UC Davis, Indiana, Morgan State, Cal Poly, UC San Diego, plus others. Their losses? LSU, California, Ohio State, SMU, Clemson, NC State, and Duke, along with other schools.
Four Cardinals stood at the top of the stat sheet and averaged double-figures: Agara, Bosgana, Clardy and Demetre. Agara recorded 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Bodgana followed with 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Clardy had 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Demetre added 10 points, 4.3 rebound sand 2.6 assists.
As a team, Stanford averaged 72.9 points, 37.6 rebounds and 14 assists. Furthermore, the team had 6.4 steals per contest and 3.1 blocks.
By this time, UNC would have already played against California, Boston College, Charleston Southern, UNC Wilmington, Louisvile and Boston University.
