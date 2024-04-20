One UNC Basketball Starter Bolts to Begin Pro Career
Following a successful season that saw the Tar Heels earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, UNC basketball is set to undergo serious roster changes.
Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan have both exhausted their college eligibility, but the Tar Heels have now lost a third member from last year’s starting lineup with a recent announcement.
On Saturday morning, Harrison Ingram announced on social media his intention to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, forgoing the rest of his college eligibility and ending his college career after three seasons.
Ingram spent just one year in Chapel Hill, transferring to UNC after playing two seasons at Stanford. The 21-year-old had a career season with the Tar Heels, averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game across 37 contests.
The 6-foot-7 forward also shot a career-best 38.5 percent from 3-point land while nabbing a career-high 1.4 steals per game as well. His campaign earned him Third Team All-ACC honors.
Harrison Ingram’s athleticism and experience made him a valuable member of the Tar Heels, pairing nicely with Bacot and senior RJ Davis to help power UNC to a bounceback season this past year. He currently projects as a late first round pick, according to multiple sources.
The Tar Heels could be set to lose a fourth starter as they await the upcoming decision of Davis. Regardless of his decision, the UNC basketball rotation will look a lot different next season with Ingram off to the NBA.
