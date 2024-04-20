UNC Basketball Looks Like Leader in Key Transfer Sweepstakes
Cade Tyson, younger brother of former Clemson star Hunter Tyson and product of Monroe, N.C., will be in Chapel Hill this weekend on an official visit with the UNC basketball program. Judging by that trip and recent action in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, there's reason to be optimistic that the Tar Heels will prevail for the former two-year Belmont sensation.
RELATED: Yale Big Man Might Be Tar Heels' Best Transfer Option
On Friday evening, national college hoops insider Travis Branham, arguably the most reliable prognosticator in the business, became the first to enter a pick into the Crystal Ball for the Tyson race. That said, his forecast for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis to come out on top is the only entered prediction thus far.
As a freshman at Belmont, Tyson averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7 percent from downtown and became the Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year.
His sophomore campaign in Nashville this past season was even more impressive. Tyson bumped his averages to 16.2 points and 5.9 boards, shooting 46.5 percent beyond the arc (No. 1 in his conference and No. 2 in the nation) on 5.5 attempts per game. In doing so, he landed on the All-MVC Second Team for a Bruins squad that finished 20-13 overall under fifth-year Belmont head coach Casey Alexander.
Tyson, a four-star transfer prosect currently sitting at No. 24 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings, has two years of eligibility remaining.
RELATED: Athletic Transfer Names Contenders, Includes Tar Heels
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.