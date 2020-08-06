Fall 2020 ACC Olympic Sports Plan

Understandably, much has been made about the plans for college football this fall. Most of the major conferences, including the ACC, have announced their intentions. Now we wait to see how things unfold over the next month leading up to the beginning of games.

In the midst of the football talk, however, let’s not lose sight of the Fall Olympic Sports calendar and their plans for competing. The ACC announced the following plans and guidelines for Olympic Sports fall competition:

Games and matches are allowed to begin on Thursday, September 10, just over a month away. For cross country, meets will be scheduled as per usual at the discretion of the individual schools. Team sports, on the other hand, will play a conference schedule that abides by the NCAA-mandated minimum number of games. For field hockey, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer that number is six, for volleyball, the number is 10.

Teams are allowed to play additional games at their own discretion, against conference or non-conference opponents, under the condition that each team abides by the ACC’s medical standards. Any additional games against conference opponents will not count for ACC standings (similar to UNC’s football game against Wake Forest in 2019 – it was not counted in the conference standings).

Beyond the regular season, the ACC plans to hold conference championships for each Olympic sport. Here is the schedule for each of those:

Sport: Cross Country

Venue : WakeMed Soccer Park

: WakeMed Soccer Park Location : Cary, NC

: Cary, NC Date : October 30, 2020

: October 30, 2020 Competitors: all 15 ACC schools

Sport: Field Hockey

Venue : Duke University

: Duke University Location : Durham, NC

: Durham, NC Date : November 5, 6, & 8, 2020

: November 5, 6, & 8, 2020 Competitors: the seven ACC schools with teams

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Venue : WakeMed Soccer Park

: WakeMed Soccer Park Location : Cary, NC

: Cary, NC Date : November 6 & 8, 2020

: November 6 & 8, 2020 Competitors: top four teams

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Venue : WakeMed Soccer Park

: WakeMed Soccer Park Location : Cary, NC

: Cary, NC Date : November 13 & 15, 2020

: November 13 & 15, 2020 Competitors: top four teams

Sport: Volleyball

The ACC has not held a volleyball conference tournament since 2004. The ACC champion is determined via regular season results.

