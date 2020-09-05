ACC Announces Fall Olympic Sports Schedules

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced it's fall Olympic sports schedule on Friday. With many conversations surrounding football and basketball, there are finally some answers for fans of other sports and athletes who deserve the same urgency as those mentioned above.

The first to return will be Men's Soccer, which kicks off Sept. 11. North Carolina will meet Clemson as their first opponent in South Carolina, Sept. 25, at 6 pm.

For North Carolina women's soccer, who lost two rising seniors, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, will see action Sept. 17 against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill.

Volleyball opens its schedule with Virginia Tech Sept. 24 at 6 pm. No location has been released.

Field Hockey will play their first game Sept. 20 against Wake Forest 2 pm in Winston Salem.

Four N.C. institutions will serve as the quarterfinal and semifinal venues. The championship game is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The league will continue to monitor and share any medical-related issues on a weekly basis.

Below is the complete schedule for fall and Olympic teams:

Cross Country

Regular season runs Sept. 11-Oct. 24

Seven weeks of competition

ACC Championships: Friday, Oct. 30, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, featuring all 15 men’s teams and all 15 women’s teams



Field Hockey – link to schedule

Each of the ACC’s seven teams will play six regular-season conference games over seven weeks of competition from Sept. 18-Nov. 1

ACC Championship: single-elimination featuring all seven ACC teams – Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at Duke’s Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium



Men’s Soccer – link to schedule

Eleven ACC teams will compete and play six league games (three home, three away) from Sept. 10-Nov. 8

North Region: Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech (play each division opponent once, plus one region home-and-home)

South Region: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest (play each division opponent once, plus two region home-and-homes)

ACC Tournament Format: eight teams (top four teams in each region); quarterfinals Nov. 15 and semifinals Nov. 18, hosted at the four North Carolina schools

ACC Championship: Sunday, Nov. 22, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.



Women’s Soccer – link to schedule

Eight league matches (four home, four away) from Sept. 17-Nov. 1

Schools will have no more than two weekends with flights, and all schools will have at least one flight

ACC Tournament format: top eight teams; quarterfinals Nov. 10, semifinals Nov. 13 and championship Nov. 15, all at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina



Volleyball – link to schedule

Regular season runs Sept. 17-Oct. 25

Eight league games over five weeks in the fall, starting Sept. 24

All 15 teams will be split among three regions: Boston College, Syracuse, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest

Each team will play its four region opponents twice

