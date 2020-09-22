Michael Jordan Buys Spot in Nascar; Bubba Wallace to be His Driver

After just winning an Emmy Sunday night, Michael Jordan now enters a new race, NASCAR.

Partnering with long-time friend, racer, and Hornets season ticket holder, Denny Hamlin, Jordan will be buying the NASCAR charter of Germain Racing. It will debut for the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021.

Though Jordan's idea of entering into a new sport is shocking for some, he views it as an opportunity to step into a new arena and... win. In an exclusive interview with The Observer, Jordan is going to do what he does best.

"If I'm investing, if I'm a participant, then I want to win! I don't want to be out there to be just another car."

Growing up in Wilmington, Jordan is no stranger to the hot track. His father, James Jordan, introduced his family to NASCAR. Jordan recalled the times riding up and down the state for family trips.

"Rockingham, Darlington, Talladega, Daytona, Richmond. We used to go on Sunday family trips: Load up our chicken and Cokes and go spend the day," Jordan recalled. "Drive up and drive back."

NASCAR couldn't be more excited. The sport seems to be evolving, and embracing a younger culture looks to the future with excitement with the addition of Wallace, Jordan, and Hamlin. This team can usher in new fans and energize a sport that's been long overhauled by racists undertones.

"We proudly welcome Michael Jordan into the NASCAR family, and look forward to watching Michael, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace compete in 2021," NASCAR said in a statement. "Michael is an iconic sports figure, and celebrated champion whose fiercely competitive nature has placed him among the greatest athletes of all time. His presence at NASCAR's top level will further strengthen the competition, excitement, and momentum growing around our sport. We wish Michael and his team tremendous success."

In Hamlin's social media announcement, Wallace quoted the veteran racer's tweet with mutual excitement.

"This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I'm grateful and humbled that they believe in me, and I'm super pumped to begin this adventure with them."

The number 23 will be Jordan's choice, which is currently available, but the six-time NBA champion will let his driver voice his decision. Jordan doesn't want to have his identity outshine the team effort.

"At the end of the day, I want him to have his own identity if he chooses to drive that number, great! If he chooses another number, that's great as well."

Jordan has been exceptional within the last year, stepping up big in community efforts, voting, and committing to diversifying places he has a voice in. During the 'The Last Dance' documentary, Jordan was portrayed as a superstar who didn't dabble in politics, but he seems to have flipped over a new leaf.

