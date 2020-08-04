MLB Tar Heels Update (8/5/20)

One of the issues of this COVID-19 altered baseball season is keeping up with what teams are where, what teams are actually playing, who is on rosters, who is at a teams’ “alternate site”, etc. That’s why we’re here to help. Throughout the abridged MLB season, we’ll be keeping you regularly updated on progress of UNC alums in the majors.

Currently, there are nine players in the majors (although, that number is dropping to eight as you’ll read below):

1. Daniel Bard | Colorado Rockies | Relief Pitcher

2. Zac Gallen | Arizona Diamondbacks | Starting Pitcher (#3 in rotation)

3. Brian Goodwin | Los Angeles Angels | RF (starter) / CF

4. Chris Iannetta | New York Yankees | C (3rd string)

5. Andrew Miller | St. Louis Cardinals | Relief Pitcher

6. Colin Moran | Pittsburgh Pirates | 3B (starter) / 1B / DH

7. Kyle Seager | Seattle Mariners | 3B (starter)

8. Jacob Stallings | Pittsburgh Pirates | Catcher (starter)

9. Trent Thornton | Toronto Blue Jays | Starting Pitcher (#4 in rotation)

Daniel Bard | Rockies | RP | #52

In his long-awaited return to the majors, Bard has appeared in four of the Rockies’ first eight games. The Rockies are one of the surprise teams of the early part of the season; off to a 6-2 record and first place in the NL West.

2020 Stat line:

1-0 | 3.18 ERA | 1.06 WHIP | 5.2 IP | 6 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 0 HR | 5 SO | 0 BB | .261 Opp. BA

Zac Gallen | Diamondbacks | SP | #23

Gallen has slotted in as the number three starter in the Diamondbacks rotation. He hasn’t recorded a decision yet, but the D-backs have won both of his starts. Arizona is on the opposite end of the NL West from Bard’s Rockies, sitting dead last at 3-7.

2020 Stat line:

0-0 | 2.70 ERA | 1.30 WHIP | 10.0 IP | 7 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 2 HR | 15 SO | 6 BB | .194 Opp. BA

Brian Goodwin | Angels | RF | #18

Goodwin and his Angels teammates have already played three extra inning games in their first 10. They’ve lost two of those and have struggled to a 3-7 record overall. Goodwin has mostly started in right field, but has also played some center. He hit ninth on Opening Day, but hit second over the weekend against the Astros.

2020 Stat line:

.333 AVG | 30 AB | 10 H | 6 R | 2 2B | 1 3B | 2 HR | 8 RBI | 4 BB | 8 SO | .412 OBP | .667 SLG | 1.078 OPS

Chris Iannetta | Yankees | C | #22

The Yankees have the best record in baseball, sitting atop the AL East at 7-1. Over the weekend, Iannetta was designated for assignment and hadn’t yet made it into a game for New York.

2020 Stat line: (no 2020 stats)

Andrew Miller | Cardinals | RP | #21

Due to COVID-19 issues, the Cardinals have only played five games thus far. Miller has appeared in two of those.

2020 Stat line:

0-0 | 5.40 ERA | 2.40 WHIP | 1.2 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 HR | 1 SO | 1 BB | .375 Opp. BA

Colin Moran | Pirates | 3B | #19

In the Pirates' first nine games, Moran has started at third, first, and been the designated hitter. He hit fifth in the first game of the season, but has batted cleanup ever since. The Pirates have struggled out of the gate and are currently 2-7, last in the NL Central.

2020 Stat line:

.273 AVG | 33 AB | 9 H | 8 R | 1 2B | 0 3B | 5 HR | 7 RBI | 2 BB | 10 SO | .314 OBP | .758 SLG | 1.072 OPS

Kyle Seager | Mariners | 3B | #15

The Mariners find themselves in the middle of the AL West pack, currently sitting at 4-6. Seager is providing his usual brand of veteran leadership for the Mariners; slotting into third or cleanup in the batting order and keeping things steady at third base.

2020 Stat line:

.286 AVG | 35 AB | 10 H | 5 R | 4 2B | 0 3B | 1 HR | 10 RBI | 4 BB | 4 SO | 1 SB | .366 OBP | .486 SLG | .852 OPS

Jacob Stallings | Pirates | C | #58

Stallings is the Pirates primary catcher, but has been spelled by John Ryan Murphy. Stallings typically hits in the eight hole.

2020 Stat line:

.143 AVG | 21 AB | 3 H | 2 R | 1 2B | 0 3B | 0 HR | 2 RBI | 1 BB | 0 SO | .182 OBP | .190 SLG | .372 OPS

Trent Thornton | Blue Jays | SP | #57

Thornton is currently the Blue Jays’ number four starter. Due to the postponement of a series against the Phillies (COVID-19 issues), he’s only been able to make one start. The Jays won that game against the defending World Series champion Nationals.

2020 Stat line:

0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 2.50 WHIP | 4.0 IP | 8 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 HR | 3 SO | 2 BB | .444 Opp. BA

Make sure to check in on these Heels in action as they continue action throughout the shortened MLB season.

