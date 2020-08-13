NCHSAA Announces Amended 2020-2021 Athletic Calendar

The domino that started it all.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced an amended sports calendar for the 2020-2021 season. A calendar that resulted in upcoming seniors all over the state choosing to graduate early and head to college in pursuit of their professional dreams.

The decision was based on the unknown and possible costly consequences of COVID-19 infection. The risk was too great to put the lives in danger; understandably there are things bigger than sports, and health is one of those factors.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker released a statement detailing the deciding factors of the associations decision.

“We feel it is critically important to provide opportunities for North Carolina student-athletes to participate and compete, in education-based athletics. While there are risks with resuming NCHSAA sanctioned athletics, it has also become very clear that there are significant negative consequences with not providing this option to student-athletes. Accordingly, this is an exercise in balance – and we are committed to an appropriate balance of both safety AND participation.

Our student-athletes rely on the leadership and guidance of their coaches and mentors, the structure and discipline inherent in sports, and the camaraderie, joy, and excitement inherent in training and competing with their friends and teammates. For many young people, the void left without sports is filled with anxiety, depression, and despair. While the consequences of not participating may be more difficult to quantify than the risks of COVID 19 infection, we recognize these consequences of NOT participating are real and they are grave. With this in mind, we feel it is crucial to provide some good news and a plan for NCHSAA member schools to resume athletics. Accordingly, and with guidance from the CDC, the NC DHHS, and from our SMAC, we look forward to providing a path to participation in the 2020-2021 academic year.”

The proposed calendar,

This calendar is not definite. It depends on the improving conditions of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Noticeably the first sports to begin tryouts and practice will be cross-country and volleyball on November 4th. No sport can hold meetings before that date.

Basketball will begin December 7th and the first competition January 4th, 2021. Football will not be played at all in 2020. The first meeting and practice for the start will be February 8th, 2021 and the first game, February 26th. Unlike other sports competing in 14 games, football will be held to seven.

Since the announcement, top North Carolina football recruits, RaRa Dillworth, Keeshawn Silver, and Jahvaree Ritzie have all declared early enrollment at UNC.

