Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 4 Update)

Ryder Ryan, Tim Federowicz, and the USA Baseball team are into the medal rounds of competition.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has come down to its final days. With gymnastics wrapping up, most of the attention is on the track and field events.

Simone Biles was indeed able to compete in the final individual event, the balance beam, and claimed bronze.

TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS

11 of the 12 Tar Heels in Tokyo have already begun competition. Only Camilla Feeley (Rhythmic Gymnastics) has not.

Since the last update, the US women's soccer team lost to Canada in the semifinals, so now Tar Heels Tobin Heath and Crystal Dunn will play another match against Australia for the bronze medal.

The US baseball team lost to Japan in extra innings in the winner's bracket. They then defeated Dominican Republic and are now one win away from the gold medal match. While Tim Federowicz has yet to see game action, Ryder Ryan has pitched well in multiple appearances and is yet to allow a run.

In diving action, Aranza Vazquez (Mexico) finished sixth in the 3m springboard while Anton Down-Jenkins (New Zealand) finished eighth in the men's version of the same event.

Kenny Selmon (USA) advanced to the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles but was unable to make the final.

MEDAL COUNT

As of this writing, the United States continues to lead the medal count with 75 total medals, followed by China with 69, and the ROC (Russia) with 52. China still leads the gold medal tally with 32, followed by USA with 25, and host nation Japan with 20.

The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:

LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES

As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.

Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:

Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving

Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics

Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving

The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:

Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer

Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer

Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer

Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball

Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer

Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball

Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)

Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby

Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS

What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.

NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time

Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)

Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)

Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Pool Play Results

vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Knockout Round Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30



Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Mexico Diving (Women’s)

Athlete – Aranza Vazquez

Event – 3m Springboard

Results

Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)



Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)



Final | Sunday, August 1 | 6th Place

New Zealand Diving (Men’s)

Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins

Event – 3m Springboard

Results

Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 16th of 29 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)



Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 8th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)



Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 8th Place

New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)

Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG

Did not advance to knockout rounds

USA Baseball

Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)

Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB



vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – Did Not Play

Knockout Stage Schedule & Results

Round 1 | Bye



Round 2 | vs. Japan | L 6-7 (10 inn.) | Monday, August 2



Federowicz - Did Not Play





Ryan - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB



Round 2 Repechage | vs. Dominican Republic | W 3-1 | Wednesday, August 4



Federowicz - Did Not Play





Ryan - Did Not Play



Semifinal | vs. Japan or South Korea | Thursday, August 5 | 5:00am



Gold or Bronze Medal Game | vs. Dominican Republic, Japan, or South Korea | Friday, August 6 @ 10:00pm or Saturday, August 7 @ 5:00am

USA Rhythmic Gymnastics

Athlete – Camilla Feeley

Event – Group All-Around

Schedule

Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm



Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm

USA Track & Field

Athlete – Kenny Selmon

Event – 400m hurdles

Results

Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals



Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | Semifinal 2 | 4th | 48.58 | Does not advance to final

USA Rugby (Women)

Athlete – Naya Tapper

Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30

Knockout Round Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31

USA Soccer (Women)

Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21



Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG



vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24



Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN





Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST



vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27



Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN





Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN

Knockout Round Schedule & Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30



Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S



Semifinal | vs. Canada | L 0-1 | Monday, August 2



Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN





Heath (starter) - 60 MIN, 1 S



Bronze Medal Match | vs. Australia | Thursday, August 5 | 3:00am

Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

