Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 4 Update)
The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has come down to its final days. With gymnastics wrapping up, most of the attention is on the track and field events.
Simone Biles was indeed able to compete in the final individual event, the balance beam, and claimed bronze.
TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS
11 of the 12 Tar Heels in Tokyo have already begun competition. Only Camilla Feeley (Rhythmic Gymnastics) has not.
Since the last update, the US women's soccer team lost to Canada in the semifinals, so now Tar Heels Tobin Heath and Crystal Dunn will play another match against Australia for the bronze medal.
The US baseball team lost to Japan in extra innings in the winner's bracket. They then defeated Dominican Republic and are now one win away from the gold medal match. While Tim Federowicz has yet to see game action, Ryder Ryan has pitched well in multiple appearances and is yet to allow a run.
In diving action, Aranza Vazquez (Mexico) finished sixth in the 3m springboard while Anton Down-Jenkins (New Zealand) finished eighth in the men's version of the same event.
Kenny Selmon (USA) advanced to the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles but was unable to make the final.
MEDAL COUNT
As of this writing, the United States continues to lead the medal count with 75 total medals, followed by China with 69, and the ROC (Russia) with 52. China still leads the gold medal tally with 32, followed by USA with 25, and host nation Japan with 20.
The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:
LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES
As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.
Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:
- Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving
- Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving
The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:
- Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer
- Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer
- Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer
- Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball
- Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer
- Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball
- Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)
- Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby
- Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS
What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.
NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time
Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)
- Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)
- Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- Knockout Round Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30
- Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
Mexico Diving (Women’s)
- Athlete – Aranza Vazquez
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Results
- Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)
- Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)
- Final | Sunday, August 1 | 6th Place
New Zealand Diving (Men’s)
- Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Results
- Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 16th of 29 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)
- Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 8th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)
- Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 8th Place
New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)
- Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Did not advance to knockout rounds
USA Baseball
- Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)
- Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB
- vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – Did Not Play
- Knockout Stage Schedule & Results
- Round 1 | Bye
- Round 2 | vs. Japan | L 6-7 (10 inn.) | Monday, August 2
- Federowicz - Did Not Play
- Ryan - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB
- Round 2 Repechage | vs. Dominican Republic | W 3-1 | Wednesday, August 4
- Federowicz - Did Not Play
- Ryan - Did Not Play
- Semifinal | vs. Japan or South Korea | Thursday, August 5 | 5:00am
- Gold or Bronze Medal Game | vs. Dominican Republic, Japan, or South Korea | Friday, August 6 @ 10:00pm or Saturday, August 7 @ 5:00am
USA Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Athlete – Camilla Feeley
- Event – Group All-Around
- Schedule
- Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm
- Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm
USA Track & Field
- Athlete – Kenny Selmon
- Event – 400m hurdles
- Results
- Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals
- Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | Semifinal 2 | 4th | 48.58 | Does not advance to final
USA Rugby (Women)
- Athlete – Naya Tapper
- Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30
- Knockout Round Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31
USA Soccer (Women)
- Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21
- Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG
- vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24
- Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27
- Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN
- Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN
- Knockout Round Schedule & Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30
- Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S
- Semifinal | vs. Canada | L 0-1 | Monday, August 2
- Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN
- Heath (starter) - 60 MIN, 1 S
- Bronze Medal Match | vs. Australia | Thursday, August 5 | 3:00am
Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade