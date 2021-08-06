Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 6 Update)
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to COVID-19 is in its final weekend of action. A couple Tar Heels have won medals and a few more have the opportunity to do so in this final weekend.
TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS
Camilla Feeley (USA Rhythmic Gymnastics) has still not started her Olympic action. She will finally do so Friday evening (9:00) as part of the group all-around competition.
The USA baseball team beat South Korea to advance to gold medal match; a rematch with Japan. Ryder Ryan has been phenomenal in three relief appearances. He's thrown four innings, surrendering just one hit, no runs, and no walks while striking out four. Ryan also picked up the win in the semifinal match against South Korea.
Ryan and Tim Federowicz are guaranteed at least a silver medal.
The USA women's soccer team won bronze medal 4-3 over Australia. They had previously played the Aussies to a 0-0 draw earlier in the week. Tar Heel Crystal Dunn played all but 16 minutes of the entire tournament and was the only USA player to start all six matches, according to the USA women's national team Twitter account.
Congrats to Dunn and Tobin Heath on their bronze medals.
MEDAL COUNT
As of this writing, the United States has grown their lead in the medal count. The Americans have won 92 total medals, followed by China with 74, and the ROC (Russia) with 59. China still leads the gold medal tally with 34, followed by USA with 30, and host nation Japan with 22.
The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:
LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES
As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.
Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:
- Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving
- Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving
The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:
- Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer
- Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer
- Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer
- Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball
- Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer
- Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball
- Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)
- Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby
- Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS
What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.
NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time
Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)
- Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)
- Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- Knockout Round Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30
- Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
Mexico Diving (Women’s)
- Athlete – Aranza Vazquez
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Results
- Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)
- Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)
- Final | Sunday, August 1 | 6th Place
New Zealand Diving (Men’s)
- Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Results
- Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 16th of 29 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)
- Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 8th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)
- Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 8th Place
New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)
- Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Did not advance to knockout rounds
USA Baseball
- Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)
- Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB
- vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – Did Not Play
- Knockout Stage Schedule & Results
- Round 1 | Bye
- Round 2 | vs. Japan | L 6-7 (10 inn.) | Monday, August 2
- Federowicz - Did Not Play
- Ryan - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB
- Round 2 Repechage | vs. Dominican Republic | W 3-1 | Wednesday, August 4
- Federowicz - Did Not Play
- Ryan - Did Not Play
- Semifinal | vs. South Korea | W 7-2 | Thursday, August 5
- Federowicz - Did Not Play
- Ryan - W, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO
- Gold Medal Game | vs. Japan | Saturday, August 7 @ 6:00am
USA Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Athlete – Camilla Feeley
- Event – Group All-Around
- Schedule
- Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm
- Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm
USA Track & Field
- Athlete – Kenny Selmon
- Event – 400m hurdles
- Results
- Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals
- Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | Semifinal 2 | 4th | 48.58 | Does not advance to final
USA Rugby (Women)
- Athlete – Naya Tapper
- Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30
- Knockout Round Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31
USA Soccer (Women)
- Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21
- Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG
- vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24
- Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27
- Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN
- Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN
- Knockout Round Schedule & Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30
- Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S
- Semifinal | vs. Canada | L 0-1 | Monday, August 2
- Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN
- Heath (starter) - 60 MIN, 1 S
- Bronze Medal Match | vs. Australia | W 4-3 | Thursday, August 5
- Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN, 1 S
- Heath (substitute) - 29 MIN
Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade