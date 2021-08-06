Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 6 Update)

The USA women's soccer team wins bronze and the USA baseball team will play Japan for the gold medal.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to COVID-19 is in its final weekend of action. A couple Tar Heels have won medals and a few more have the opportunity to do so in this final weekend.

TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS

Camilla Feeley (USA Rhythmic Gymnastics) has still not started her Olympic action. She will finally do so Friday evening (9:00) as part of the group all-around competition.

The USA baseball team beat South Korea to advance to gold medal match; a rematch with Japan. Ryder Ryan has been phenomenal in three relief appearances. He's thrown four innings, surrendering just one hit, no runs, and no walks while striking out four. Ryan also picked up the win in the semifinal match against South Korea.

Ryan and Tim Federowicz are guaranteed at least a silver medal.

The USA women's soccer team won bronze medal 4-3 over Australia. They had previously played the Aussies to a 0-0 draw earlier in the week. Tar Heel Crystal Dunn played all but 16 minutes of the entire tournament and was the only USA player to start all six matches, according to the USA women's national team Twitter account.

Congrats to Dunn and Tobin Heath on their bronze medals.

MEDAL COUNT

As of this writing, the United States has grown their lead in the medal count. The Americans have won 92 total medals, followed by China with 74, and the ROC (Russia) with 59. China still leads the gold medal tally with 34, followed by USA with 30, and host nation Japan with 22.

The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:

LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES

As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.

Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:

Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving

Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics

Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving

The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:

Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer

Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer

Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer

Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball

Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer

Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball

Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)

Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby

Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS

What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.

NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time

Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)

Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)

Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Pool Play Results

vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Knockout Round Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30



Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Mexico Diving (Women’s)

Athlete – Aranza Vazquez

Event – 3m Springboard

Results

Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)



Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)



Final | Sunday, August 1 | 6th Place

New Zealand Diving (Men’s)

Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins

Event – 3m Springboard

Results

Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 16th of 29 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)



Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 8th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)



Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 8th Place

New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)

Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG

Did not advance to knockout rounds

USA Baseball

Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)

Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB



vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – Did Not Play

Knockout Stage Schedule & Results

Round 1 | Bye



Round 2 | vs. Japan | L 6-7 (10 inn.) | Monday, August 2



Federowicz - Did Not Play





Ryan - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB



Round 2 Repechage | vs. Dominican Republic | W 3-1 | Wednesday, August 4



Federowicz - Did Not Play





Ryan - Did Not Play



Semifinal | vs. South Korea | W 7-2 | Thursday, August 5



Federowicz - Did Not Play





Ryan - W, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO



Gold Medal Game | vs. Japan | Saturday, August 7 @ 6:00am

USA Rhythmic Gymnastics

Athlete – Camilla Feeley

Event – Group All-Around

Schedule

Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm



Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm

USA Track & Field

Athlete – Kenny Selmon

Event – 400m hurdles

Results

Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals



Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | Semifinal 2 | 4th | 48.58 | Does not advance to final

USA Rugby (Women)

Athlete – Naya Tapper

Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30

Knockout Round Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31

USA Soccer (Women)

Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21



Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG



vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24



Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN





Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST



vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27



Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN





Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN

Knockout Round Schedule & Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30



Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S



Semifinal | vs. Canada | L 0-1 | Monday, August 2



Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN





Heath (starter) - 60 MIN, 1 S



Bronze Medal Match | vs. Australia | W 4-3 | Thursday, August 5



Dunn (starter) - 90 MIN, 1 S





Heath (substitute) - 29 MIN

Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

