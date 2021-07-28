Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 28 Update)
Olympic competition carries on in Tokyo, Japan.
The biggest news of recent days is Simone Biles, the face of the Games, pulling out of the women’s gymnastics team all-around competition. The rest of the team rallied to still bring home the silver medal. It remains to be seen if Biles will compete in the individual events.
MEDAL COUNT
As of this writing, the United States, as expected, leads the medal count with 29 total medals, followed by China with 23, and host country Japan with 20. Japan leads the gold medal count with 11, followed by USA and China with 10 each.
The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:
TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS
As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.
Seven of the 12 athletes have not yet begun competition. The five that have are all women’s soccer players.
Unfortunately, Katie Bowen (New Zealand soccer) has finished her 2020 Olympics. New Zealand lost all three of their matches and will therefore not advance to the knockout stage of the competition.
On the positive side, Lucy Bronze (Great Britain soccer), Crystal Dunn (USA soccer), Tobin Heath (USA soccer), and Lotte Wubben-Moy (Great Britain soccer) have each advanced to the knockout rounds.
Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:
- Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving
- Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving
The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:
- Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer
- Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer
- Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer
- Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball
- Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer
- Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball
- Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)
- Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby
- Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS
What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.
NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time
Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)
- Athletes – Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy
- Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan
- Pool Play Schedule & Results
- vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21
- vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24
- vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27
- Knockout Round Schedule
- Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | Friday, July 30 | 5:00am
- Semifinal | vs. Japan or Sweden | Monday, August 2 | 7:00am
- Final | vs. Brazil, Canada, Netherlands, or USA | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm
Mexico Diving (Women’s)
- Athlete – Aranza Vazquez
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Schedule & Results
- Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 2:00am
- Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 2:00am
- Final | Sunday, August 1 | 2:00am
New Zealand Diving (Men’s)
- Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Schedule & Results
- Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 2:00am
- Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 9:00pm
- Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 2:00am
New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)
- Athlete – Katie Bowen
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Schedule & Results
- vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21
- vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24
- vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27
- Did not advance to knockout rounds
USA Baseball
- Athlete – Tim Federowicz, Ryder Ryan
- Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA
- Pool Play Schedule
- vs. Israel | Friday, July 30 | 6:00am
- vs. Republic of Korea | Saturday, July 31 | 6:00am
USA Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Athlete – Camilla Feeley
- Event – Group All-Around
- Schedule
- Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm
- Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm
USA Track & Field
- Athlete – Kenny Selmon
- Event – 400m hurdles
- Schedule
- Heats | Thursday, July 29 | 9:55pm
- Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | 8:05am
- Final | Monday, August 2 | 11:20pm
USA Rugby (Women)
- Athletes – Naya Tapper
- Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA
- Pool Play Schedule
- vs. China | Wednesday, July 28 | 9:00pm
- vs. Japan | Thursday, July 29 | 5:00am
- vs. Australia | Thursday, July 29 | 9:30pm
USA Soccer (Women)
- Athletes – Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Schedule & Results
- vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21
- vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24
- vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27
- Knockout Round Schedule
- Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | Friday, July 30 | 7:00am
- Semifinal | vs. Brazil or Canada | Monday, August 2 | 4:00am
- Final | vs. Australia, Great Britain, Japan, or Sweden | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm
Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
