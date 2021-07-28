Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 28 Update)

Four Tar Heels advance to the knockout stage of women's soccer.

Olympic competition carries on in Tokyo, Japan.

The biggest news of recent days is Simone Biles, the face of the Games, pulling out of the women’s gymnastics team all-around competition. The rest of the team rallied to still bring home the silver medal. It remains to be seen if Biles will compete in the individual events.

MEDAL COUNT

As of this writing, the United States, as expected, leads the medal count with 29 total medals, followed by China with 23, and host country Japan with 20. Japan leads the gold medal count with 11, followed by USA and China with 10 each.

The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:

TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS

As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.

Seven of the 12 athletes have not yet begun competition. The five that have are all women’s soccer players.

Unfortunately, Katie Bowen (New Zealand soccer) has finished her 2020 Olympics. New Zealand lost all three of their matches and will therefore not advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

On the positive side, Lucy Bronze (Great Britain soccer), Crystal Dunn (USA soccer), Tobin Heath (USA soccer), and Lotte Wubben-Moy (Great Britain soccer) have each advanced to the knockout rounds.

Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:

Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving

Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics

Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving

The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:

Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer

Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer

Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer

Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball

Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer

Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball

Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)

Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby

Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS

What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.

NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time

Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)

Athletes – Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Pool Play Schedule & Results

vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21



vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24



vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27

Knockout Round Schedule

Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | Friday, July 30 | 5:00am



Semifinal | vs. Japan or Sweden | Monday, August 2 | 7:00am



Final | vs. Brazil, Canada, Netherlands, or USA | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm

Mexico Diving (Women’s)

Athlete – Aranza Vazquez

Event – 3m Springboard

Schedule & Results

Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 2:00am



Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 2:00am



Final | Sunday, August 1 | 2:00am

New Zealand Diving (Men’s)

Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins

Event – 3m Springboard

Schedule & Results

Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 2:00am



Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 9:00pm



Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 2:00am

New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)

Athlete – Katie Bowen

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Schedule & Results

vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21



vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24



vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27

Did not advance to knockout rounds

USA Baseball

Athlete – Tim Federowicz, Ryder Ryan

Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA

Pool Play Schedule

vs. Israel | Friday, July 30 | 6:00am



vs. Republic of Korea | Saturday, July 31 | 6:00am

USA Rhythmic Gymnastics

Athlete – Camilla Feeley

Event – Group All-Around

Schedule

Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm



Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm

USA Track & Field

Athlete – Kenny Selmon

Event – 400m hurdles

Schedule

Heats | Thursday, July 29 | 9:55pm



Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | 8:05am



Final | Monday, August 2 | 11:20pm

USA Rugby (Women)

Athletes – Naya Tapper

Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA

Pool Play Schedule

vs. China | Wednesday, July 28 | 9:00pm



vs. Japan | Thursday, July 29 | 5:00am



vs. Australia | Thursday, July 29 | 9:30pm

USA Soccer (Women)

Athletes – Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Schedule & Results

vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21



vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24



vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27

Knockout Round Schedule

Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | Friday, July 30 | 7:00am



Semifinal | vs. Brazil or Canada | Monday, August 2 | 4:00am



Final | vs. Australia, Great Britain, Japan, or Sweden | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm

