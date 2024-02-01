Earlier this month, North Carolina native and 2018-19 UNC basketball guard Coby White returned to his home state and led the Chicago Bulls with his 27 points in a 119-112 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday night, in the Bulls' second outing in Charlotte this season, the former No. 7 overall draft pick was even more potent.

He finished with a season-high 35 points to power the Bulls to a 117-110 victory, handing the Hornets their fifth straight loss. The 23-year-old durable starter shot 12-for-22 from the field, 4-for-10 from three, and 7-for-9 at the charity stripe, adding seven rebounds and nine assists across his 43 minutes on the floor.

The Hornets' NBA Tar Heel, rookie forward Leaky Black, tallied three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in his 13 minutes off the bench.

Coby White's most creative bucket of the night came with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, as he swerved through traffic and managed to find paydirt via a contorted backward layup to extend Chicago's lead to 106-94:

Over halfway through the season, Coby White has yet to miss a game. He's averaging career-highs across the board: 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. And he's shooting a career-best 39.1 percent beyond the arc.

He and the Bulls (23-26), No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings, next host the Sacramento Kings (27-19), a top contender in the West, at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

