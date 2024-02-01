Skip to main content
Former UNC basketball guard Coby White
image caption
Former UNC basketball guard Coby White

Former UNC Basketball Gem Coby White Notches Season-High in Charlotte

UNC basketball one-and-done Coby White shot lights out against the Hornets.

In this story:

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

Earlier this month, North Carolina native and 2018-19 UNC basketball guard Coby White returned to his home state and led the Chicago Bulls with his 27 points in a 119-112 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

RELATED: Former Tar Heel Torches Hornets, Prevails in Overtime

On Wednesday night, in the Bulls' second outing in Charlotte this season, the former No. 7 overall draft pick was even more potent.

He finished with a season-high 35 points to power the Bulls to a 117-110 victory, handing the Hornets their fifth straight loss. The 23-year-old durable starter shot 12-for-22 from the field, 4-for-10 from three, and 7-for-9 at the charity stripe, adding seven rebounds and nine assists across his 43 minutes on the floor.

The Hornets' NBA Tar Heel, rookie forward Leaky Black, tallied three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in his 13 minutes off the bench.

RELATED: Former Tar Heel Delivers Clutch Play in Massive Upset

Coby White's most creative bucket of the night came with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, as he swerved through traffic and managed to find paydirt via a contorted backward layup to extend Chicago's lead to 106-94:

Over halfway through the season, Coby White has yet to miss a game. He's averaging career-highs across the board: 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. And he's shooting a career-best 39.1 percent beyond the arc.

He and the Bulls (23-26), No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings, next host the Sacramento Kings (27-19), a top contender in the West, at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

UNC basketball forward Cam Johnson versus Duke

Duke Legend Includes UNC Product Among Team USA Finalists

Read More
UNC basketball forward Cam Johnson versus Duke

Duke Legend Includes UNC Product Among Team USA Finalists

Read More

Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI.com for more updates on NBA Tar Heels and other UNC basketball news.

© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.