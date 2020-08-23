SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC Baseball: Zac Gallen Ties MLB Record, Allowing Three or Fewer Earned Runs in First 21 Career Starts

isaacschade

On Saturday, Tar Heel alum and Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen tied a Major League record by beginning his career with 21 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Gallen finds himself tied with Aaron Sele of the Boston Red Sox, who also began his career with 21 such starts over the course of the 1993 and 1994 seasons.

The record-tying start came against the Giants. Gallen scattered three hits and one earned run over the course of six innings. Unfortunately, the bullpen surrendered four runs in the seventh inning and Diamondbacks ultimately lost 5-1.

On August 11, Gallen set the National League record when he achieved 19 straight games of allowing three earned runs or fewer in a no-decision against the Rockies, who won the game 8-7.

Gallen’s 20 career start came on August 17 in a 4-3 victory over the A’s. Gallen went seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. Once again, the bullpen surrendered several runs and although the Diamondbacks won, Gallen did not pick up the victory.

The Diamondbacks are 4-2 in the six games Gallen has started this season, however, he hasn’t recorded a decision in any of those games and therefore holds a record of 0-0. Gallen has certainly pitched well enough to post a strong win-loss record, but unfortunately, the D-Backs haven’t done enough to earn him any victories. Gallen’s stats and MLB rankings also reflect the reality of his place among the elite pitchers in baseball – 13 overall in ERA (2.25), tied for seventh in strikeouts (42), 12 in strikeouts per nine innings (10.5), sixth in WAR (1.6), and 34 in WHIP (1.06).

Following the record-tying game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, “He’s just such a professional and he’s so easy-going and just keeps that mindset with everything that he does. There’s obviously some frustration there that he doesn’t have a record to show for how well he’s pitched but we know. We know, his teammates know and he knows. That’s the most important thing.”

Assuming the starting rotation and schedule hold, Gallen will make start number 22 on Thursday, August 27 at home against the Rockies. If he allows three or fewer earned runs in that start, Gallen will be the new MLB record holder.

Stay tuned in to AllTarHeels for updates on whether Gallen achieves his mark!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Following NBA Draft Lottery, A Wide Range of Possibilities Emerge for Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony projects to be selected anywhere from the late lottery to the back end of the first round.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Carolina Connection, Episode 2: Big Brother on Campus?

This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football, paying athletes and the lasting, unknown impact, of COVID-19

Quierra Luck

North Carolina Transfer Jeremiah Francis Receives Waiver to Play 2020-21 Season

The former Tar Heel is immediately eligible after being granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

North Carolina Athletics Lift Suspension of Specified Athletic Clubs

North Carolina athletics announced Saturday afternoon the decision to allow certain athletic clubs to continue athletic activities.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star SG D'Marco Dunn Announces Top Seven; North Carolina Makes the Cut

The rising star in the class of 2021, featured Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

"Mekhi's Moment": Celebrating the Five Year Anniversary of Webb City, Missouri's Little League World Series Appearance

Friday, August 21 is the fifth anniversary of the Webb City, MO Little League Team's debut in Williamsport and a pitcher that went viral.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown on #WeWantToPlay, "I Think We Need to Listen"

UNC head football coach Mack Brown discusses making sure players are heard on both sides of the ball.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star UNC Commit Power Echols Named to SI-All American Honorable Mention Off-Ball Linebacker

The top inside linebacker in North Carolina is a Tar Heel commit. What is UNC getting with Power Echols?

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan and the Hornets Get 3rd Pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets will select third in the 2020 NBA Draft, October 16th.

Quierra Luck

Swofford: 'We Knew There Would Be Some Challenges'

https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/ncstate-wolfpack-football-acc-coronavirus-accn-update-swofford?fbclid=IwAR0AfuxsbdveOgjOIFeg1q8pYZAOjTyptDa7vb9JzDOdgEvtKNPyjB8zLa8

Brett Friedlander