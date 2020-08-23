UNC Baseball: Zac Gallen Ties MLB Record, Allowing Three or Fewer Earned Runs in First 21 Career Starts

On Saturday, Tar Heel alum and Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen tied a Major League record by beginning his career with 21 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Gallen finds himself tied with Aaron Sele of the Boston Red Sox, who also began his career with 21 such starts over the course of the 1993 and 1994 seasons.

The record-tying start came against the Giants. Gallen scattered three hits and one earned run over the course of six innings. Unfortunately, the bullpen surrendered four runs in the seventh inning and Diamondbacks ultimately lost 5-1.

On August 11, Gallen set the National League record when he achieved 19 straight games of allowing three earned runs or fewer in a no-decision against the Rockies, who won the game 8-7.

Gallen’s 20 career start came on August 17 in a 4-3 victory over the A’s. Gallen went seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. Once again, the bullpen surrendered several runs and although the Diamondbacks won, Gallen did not pick up the victory.

The Diamondbacks are 4-2 in the six games Gallen has started this season, however, he hasn’t recorded a decision in any of those games and therefore holds a record of 0-0. Gallen has certainly pitched well enough to post a strong win-loss record, but unfortunately, the D-Backs haven’t done enough to earn him any victories. Gallen’s stats and MLB rankings also reflect the reality of his place among the elite pitchers in baseball – 13 overall in ERA (2.25), tied for seventh in strikeouts (42), 12 in strikeouts per nine innings (10.5), sixth in WAR (1.6), and 34 in WHIP (1.06).

Following the record-tying game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, “He’s just such a professional and he’s so easy-going and just keeps that mindset with everything that he does. There’s obviously some frustration there that he doesn’t have a record to show for how well he’s pitched but we know. We know, his teammates know and he knows. That’s the most important thing.”

Assuming the starting rotation and schedule hold, Gallen will make start number 22 on Thursday, August 27 at home against the Rockies. If he allows three or fewer earned runs in that start, Gallen will be the new MLB record holder.

