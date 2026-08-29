One UNC Player Being Overlooked Heading Into 2026-27 Season
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Michael Malone has put together quite a deep roster in his first season with the Tar Heels. The combination of transfer, international, and freshman talent gives Carolina a strong mix heading into the 2026-27 season.
There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the transfer newcomers. Terrence Brown will be one of the flashiest players in the ACC and could be a fan favorite among the Tar Heel fans. Matt Able provides a major impact coming from in-state rival NC State. Even guys like Neoklis Avdalas have generated buzz for their high potential with this North Carolina team.
However, the freshmen on this team may have flown under the radar, and it’s certainly not for lack of talent. We’ve heard conversation and excitement build around Maximo Adams as Malone worked to retain the talented small forward after Hubert Davis departed from the program.
Kevin Thomas Has Huge Long-Term Potential
Kevin Thomas, on the other hand, has generated very little buzz. Originally committed and signed to LSU in the fall of 2025, Thomas eventually flipped his recruitment to attend North Carolina shortly after visiting last May.
He was a consensus 4-star prospect ranked 92nd in the nation by 247Sports and will provide the Tar Heels with depth off the bench in his first season with the team. With so much talent on this Tar Heels roster, it’ll be very difficult to distribute minutes across the board.
While Thomas’ workload may start off small, it could certainly grow if he’s able to make the most of his limited time on the court. The backcourt is heavy this season, and it doesn’t look like Thomas is in line to start.
Where Thomas Can Excel
Thomas may not be the primary or secondary scorer on this team, but he can make this team significantly better on defense. At 6-foot-6, he’s a very active perimeter defender and possesses a 6-foot-10 wingspan to give opposing defenses trouble.
There is clear potential for Thomas to make an impact on this team, but he’ll have to work his way up the depth chart. Long-term, Thomas could end up being a defensive star for the Tar Heels if developed correctly under Malone.
While he may not initially jump out of the gym, and his numbers in the box score won’t jump out at fans, he has the ability to impact the game in ways that go beyond the stat sheet.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.