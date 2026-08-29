One UNC Player Being Overlooked Heading Into 2026-27 Season

Michael Malone has put together quite a deep roster in his first season with the Tar Heels. The combination of transfer, international, and freshman talent gives Carolina a strong mix heading into the 2026-27 season.

There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the transfer newcomers. Terrence Brown will be one of the flashiest players in the ACC and could be a fan favorite among the Tar Heel fans. Matt Able provides a major impact coming from in-state rival NC State. Even guys like Neoklis Avdalas have generated buzz for their high potential with this North Carolina team.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the freshmen on this team may have flown under the radar, and it’s certainly not for lack of talent. We’ve heard conversation and excitement build around Maximo Adams as Malone worked to retain the talented small forward after Hubert Davis departed from the program.

Kevin Thomas Has Huge Long-Term Potential

Kevin Thomas, on the other hand, has generated very little buzz. Originally committed and signed to LSU in the fall of 2025, Thomas eventually flipped his recruitment to attend North Carolina shortly after visiting last May.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was a consensus 4-star prospect ranked 92nd in the nation by 247Sports and will provide the Tar Heels with depth off the bench in his first season with the team. With so much talent on this Tar Heels roster, it’ll be very difficult to distribute minutes across the board.

While Thomas’ workload may start off small, it could certainly grow if he’s able to make the most of his limited time on the court. The backcourt is heavy this season, and it doesn’t look like Thomas is in line to start.

Where Thomas Can Excel

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas may not be the primary or secondary scorer on this team, but he can make this team significantly better on defense. At 6-foot-6, he’s a very active perimeter defender and possesses a 6-foot-10 wingspan to give opposing defenses trouble.

There is clear potential for Thomas to make an impact on this team, but he’ll have to work his way up the depth chart. Long-term, Thomas could end up being a defensive star for the Tar Heels if developed correctly under Malone.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not initially jump out of the gym, and his numbers in the box score won’t jump out at fans, he has the ability to impact the game in ways that go beyond the stat sheet.