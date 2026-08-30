This UNC Veteran Could Eventually Be at End of Rotation

One of the more interesting things that happened last season for the Tar Heels involved the usage of one particular player.

Guard Jaydon Young started four games for the Heels last season despite only averaging a little over seven minutes on the court per game. Each time Young was in the starting lineup, he was taken out very quickly in the contest.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) celebrate after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Tar Heels ended up winning with Young in the starting lineup, it was a random but interesting move for Hubert Davis. However, I wouldn’t expect to see that sort of usage this season, as I wouldn’t expect to see Young on the court very much at all.

Strong Backcourt This Season

The backcourt for the Heels was thin last season and not particularly a strength of the team. The Tar Heels relied heavily on the frontcourt and the production of the duo of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) reacts during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason Young saw the court as much as he did was primarily due to the lack of depth in the backcourt. However, that doesn’t seem to be much of an issue this season. Malone has brought in plenty of talented guards, so much so that the issue now is finding minutes to distribute among them.

Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas highlight the list of backcourt players who will see the most usage this season. Following those three would likely be Isaiah Denis and Kevin Thomas, followed by Jaydon Young.

Does It Make Sense To Play Young?

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Young is a great depth option, it just doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to see the court before someone like Kevin Thomas or Isaiah Denis . Part of the focus for this season is developing players for the future, and allowing younger, developing players like Thomas and Denis to play makes much more sense than giving Young time on the court.

I’m not trying to knock Young, but heading into his fourth season, it may not be worth giving many minutes to an older guy.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) sets the play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then again, Young decided to return to North Carolina following the Malone hire, so Malone may intend to fit Young onto the court one way or another.

It will be interesting to see which players earn the minutes and which will have to take a back seat this season. For guys like Young who may be on the outside, there are plenty of ways to impact this team that go far beyond minutes on the court.