Two Tar Heel Women's Basketball Stars Receive Preseason Honors
This upcoming North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team will feature a handful of players who can make an impact from the start of the year. However, two players in particular have earned preseason honors — junior guard Reniya Kelly and freshman guard Nyla Brooks.
Kelly has been named to the Preseason All-ACC, while Brooks is listed on the Preseason All-Freshman team. Head coach Courtney Banghart was joined by Kelly (along with senior guard Indya Nivar) at the 2025 ACC Tipoff — Brooks goes into Chapel Hill as a McDonald's All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Virginia.
Last season, Kelly played 27.4 minutes per game and averaged 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, along 2.1 assists. The 5-foot-7 guard made 41 percent of her shots and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc — spacing the floor for the Tar Heels, and in particular, the post presence. Those numbers are a big job from Kelly's freshman campaign.
At the end of the 2023-2024 season, the Hoover, Alabama native mustered 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while only making 38.5 percent of her shots from the field and 26.8 percent from the three-point line — a huge difference.
UNC's Standout Freshman
Brooks, like Caleb Wilson of the men's basketball team, is the crown jewel of Banghart's recruiting class — a five-star, listed within the Top 15 in the Class of 2025. Brooks is behind, in order, the following players:
- Lara Somfai
- Darianna Alexander
- ZaKiyah Johnson
- Mia Pauldo
- Hailee Swain
- Grace Knox
- Ago Makeer
- Aaliyah Crump
- Emilee Skinner
- Aailyah Chavez
- Sienna Betts
- Jasmine Davidson
During Brooks' high school career, she scored 18.3 points, had 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and even had 1.5 steals per game.
North Carolina will be able to lean on its frosh (along with Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz and Liza Astakhova, who are also expected to have important roles) in the backcourt — one that will have plenty of options, and the ability to score (something Banghart does not worry about).
Banghart will have these, Kelly and Brooks, but also others, too. Senior Indya Nivar, sophomore Lanie Grant, plus transfers junior Nyla Harris (from Louisville) and sophomore Elina Aarnisalo (from UCLA).
It will be a challenge for North Carolina's head coach to put together pieces that work together in certain spots in the game, while also considering who the opposing team has on the floor.
But that's just one of the many obstacles UNC will face during the 2025-2026 season, as Banghart has emphasized the question of whether this roster can rebound or not.
