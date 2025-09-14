UNC WR Jordan Shipp Drops Initial Thoughts Following Week 3
North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp met with the media at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels defeated Richmond 41-6. on Saturday.
To watch the full press conference, check out the video below!
A partial transcript of Bill Belichick's Postgame Presser ...
Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick On the dedication of the game ball…
“After the game, Chancellor Roberts and the team dedicated the game and the ball to Mitch (Mason), who’s been with the team for a long time. He’s a really inspirational person for us. And of course, I’ve only known him since I’ve been here, but he’s been an important part of this team through the years. I just want to make sure that everybody realizes how important he is to us and how he was recognized by the team after the game, and we dedicated the game and the ball to him. He was on the iPad and talked to us afterwards. He’s fighting and we’re praying for him, and we just all want to wish him well and let him know how much we’re behind him.”
On the performance…
“Offensively, we made a couple big plays, scored some points. And defensively the goal line stand was a big, big, big series for us. And they turned the ball over and we scored on defense. So it was overall a good, good, solid effort. But, there are certainly a lot of things we can still work on and do better.”
On the defense…
“We’ve done a better job of defeating blockers and holding line screeners, playing with better technique. Coach (Bob) Diaco, Steve (Belichick), Ty Nichols, those guys have really done a good job with the front the last couple of weeks, and the players have worked hard to improve. It’s all about fundamentals. I mean, there’s no secret sauce. You gotta line up and be able to defeat the blocks in front of you. We did a much better job of that today.”
On running back Demon June…
He’s earned it. He’s earned it. You know, nobody gave him anything. I mean, he started at the bottom of the depth chart and just kind of worked his way up. He’s had some opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with them, but he’s made some yards on his own. And that’s a big thing. He’s doing a good job with the ball in his hands. He’s done a good job in running and catching.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!