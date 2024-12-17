Art of Sport LA Bowl: Meaningful To Mountain West's UNLV
This year's Art of Sport LA Bowl between the UNLV Rebels and the California Golden Bears will mean a lot more than your average run-of-the-mill bowl game, especially for UNLV and the Mountain West Conference. Boise State has done their part to represent the conference this season and help kick the door in for the Mountain West to get the respect it deserves and now it's the Rebels' turn. If the conference wants to be taken seriously as a big-time player, particularly, when it comes to future opportunities in the College Football Playoffs these are the types of games they have to win. The College Football Playoff expansion has opened to door for more opportunities for teams in smaller conferences and UNLV needs to send a message.
UNLV finished 10-3 this season and in 2nd place in the Mountain West. Cal only managed to go 6-6, finishing in 14th place in the ACC. When one of the best in the Mountain West takes on a lower-level team from a top conference it becomes a must-win game for the team representing the conference fighting for the recognition that they desire. If Boise State can win a playoff game and UNLV can knock off an ACC opponent in the LA Bowl, it will go a long way in opening doors for all the teams in the Mountain West in both the immediate and long-term future.
Don't think this fact goes unnoticed by the players, coaches, and fans of the Rebels. They will be hungry for a win and we fully expect them to show up and show out for something that is much bigger than just one game on a Wednesday night in December. A win in this game will mean the betterment of this program and the entire conference moving forward, and could even open the door for the Rebels to get a shot at a National Championship themselves eventually.