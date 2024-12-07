Live updates, score: No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 20 UNLV in Mountain West Football Championship
No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) takes on No. 20 UNLV (10-2, 6-1) in the Mountain West Football Championship.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday at Albertsons Stadium with the victor advancing to the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos have won 10 straight games, including a 29-24 victory at UNLV on Oct. 25. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty was held to a season-low 3.9 yards per carry in the game but still finished with 128 yards and a touchdown.
Jeanty leads the country in most rushing categories, including carries (312), yards (2,288) and touchdowns (28). The projected first-round NFL Draft pick is fifth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014), UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007) and USC’s Marcus Allen (2,342, 1981).
Jeanty would need 341 yards against UNLV Friday night to break Sanders’ record.
Boise State is looking to capture its second straight MWC title and sixth overall. The Rebels, who fell to Boise State in last year’s championship game, have never won the MWC.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. UNLV game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
First quarter updates
Rebels punt: UNLV goes three-and-out. Boise State will have great field position at its own 45 when play resumes.
Slick ball: UNLV fumbles on consecutive plays but recovers both of them. Lucky.
Broncos punt: Prince Strachan drops a third-pass, and Boise State is forced to punt. UNLV will begin its second drive from the 9.
Jeanty update: Ashton Jeanty’s first carry is an 18-yard gain. A very good start for the Broncos.
BSU sack: Rodney Robinson drops Williams for a big loss on third-and-seven. Broncos take over at their own 23 following a UNLV punt.
Rebels on the move: Two plays, two first downs for UNLV. Hajj-Malik Williams is electric behind center.
Underway: UNLV begins the game with the ball at its own 23. A College Football Playoff berth is on the line. Here. We. Go.
Coin toss: Boise State wins the toss and defers to the second half.
Biggest game in BSU history?: TV color analyst Brock Huard says this is the biggest game in Boise State history. I’m not sure if I would go that far (the 2007 Fiesta Bowl was iconic), but it’s certainly on the short list.
Pregame updates
Attendance alert: The game is officially a sellout. Boise State sold out all seven home games this year.
Weather: The Treasure Valley has been stuck under a nasty inversion all week, and conditions are not expected to improve until the weekend. We will have cold, heavy, stagnant air tonight at Albertsons Stadium. Temperature will be in the upper 20s at kickoff with plenty of fog.
Jeanty chases Sanders: Records are made to be broken, a fact that is not lost on Barry Sanders. The legendary running back posted a nice message on X this morning.