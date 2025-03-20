College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV
It's been a tough go for the UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team. They have now dropped four in a row including a shutout loss on Tuesday to the Fullerton Titans that sunk their record to 11 - 9. Their record in Mountain West Conference play is also 0 - 3 after being swept by the New Mexico Lobos prior to the Fullerton loss.
The Rebs will look to get on track this weekend in a series against the Fresno State Bulldogs that kicks off on Friday afternoon. Fresno State comes in with some momentum after winning two in a row and four of their last five games, however, they are just 9 - 11 on the season. So this should be a winnable game and series for the Rebels if they play like they are capable of.
How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV Baseball
What: Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels
When: Friday, March 21
Time: 3:05 PM EST
Where: Earl E. Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: Mountain West Network App
UNLV Player to Watch
Dean Toigo, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - The Rebels have to get their offense going again and it starts with Toigo. He has been their best hitter this season and leads the team in just about every major statistical category at the plate. Most importantly he brings the game-changing power with a team-best seven home runs and 25 RBIs. They are going to need him to step up and have a big series to get them back to their winning ways.
Fresno State Player to Watch
Bobby Blandford, Fresno State Bulldogs - Blandford will be the key player to slow down for the Rebels. He is the most well-rounded hitter on the Bulldogs with a .329 average while leading the team in hits (27), doubles (7), and RBIs (19). His three home runs are second most on the team. This is the guy who can ruin a game for an opposing pitcher.
