Top Three Candidates to Replace Kevin Kruger as UNLV Men's Basketball Coach
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball program has decided to make a leadership change and have fired head coach Kevin Kruger. This has led to many of their top players racing to the transfer portal.
So their next coaching hire will be extremely important whether it comes to bringing back players who are considering leaving or rebuilding the program from the ground up. These are three potential coaching candidates that UNLV could target to replace Kruger.
Tony Bennett
UNLV could go after the former Virginia Cavaliers head coach. This would be the dream hire for the Runnin' Rebels. Bennett has an NCAA National Championship on his resume from his 2018 - 2019 title run and has led his teams to multiple No. 1 rankings. If they could reel in Bennett who shockingly retired prior to this season, it would immediately give this program a ton of credibility and do wonders for recruiting. What this comes down to is what Bennett wants to do with his career moving forward and if the UNLV athletic program can raise the money needed for the hire.
Carlin Hartman
Hartman is currently the associate head coach for the Florida Gators who many consider the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They are one of the four No. 1 seeds and it's time for Hartman to move on to his first head coaching job. The link to UNLV comes from his spending time on Kevin Kruger's staff back in 2021 - 2022. In his previous three full seasons he spent with the Oklahoma Sooners, each season ended with an NCAA Tournament bid.
Josh Pastner
The former Georgia Tech head coach is currently working a television job but has expressed his desire to return to coaching after being out of coaching since 2023. He led the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA Tournaments in seven seasons and this signing would have a lot of parallels to the Dan Mullen signing who came out of the studio after leaving the Florida Gators to rebuild the football program.
Recommended Articles
Kevin Kruger Fired By UNLV After Four Seasons
UNLV Basketball Star Dedan Thomas Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
UNLV Basketball Faces Mass Exodus as Players Flock to Transfer Portal Following Kruger's Firing