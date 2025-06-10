Former UNLV Star Pitcher LJ Mercurius Joins Brother After Transferring To Oklahoma
It has been a busy offseason for the now former UNLV Hustlin' Rebels stud pitcher LJ Mercurius. He has now officially joined the Oklahoma Sooners through the transfer portal. He decided to make the jump from a G5 school in the Mountain West Conference to the SEC. Mercurius made the announcement on Twitter this weekend:
"Thank you UNLV for everything, I will always cherish my time as a Rebel. I am blessed and excited to have the opportunity to continue my career at the University of Oklahoma along side my Brother and one of the top coaching staffs in the country!!!#BoomerSooner @OU_Baseball"
Last year, as a sophomore, Mercurius was named Second-Team All-Mountain West and became the second pitcher in UNLV history to be named to USA Baseball when he was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. The right hander said it was an honor to be named to the USA baseball team:
"First and foremost, I'm deeply grateful to God for the opportunity to represent the United States. Wearing 'USA' across my chest is not only an incredible honor, but it also carries personal significance, as it continues a family tradition—my brother proudly represented our country in the Mexico Games and brought home a Gold medal. I feel truly honored, blessed, and excited for this opportunity."
This is a tough loss for the Rebels, but a big opportunity for the young pitcher who looks to fill out his resume for a potential future professional career. He was a great pitcher for the Rebels and made history representing UNLV for USA baseball. Now he will continue his impressive college career with the Oklahoma Sooners baseball team.