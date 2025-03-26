UNLV’s Aaliyah Alexander Named to Academic All-District Team
UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball star Aaliyah Alexander has been named to the 2024-25 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Women's Basketball Team. The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, March 25. The honor is given to student athletes with outstanding performances both on the court and in the classroom.
The senior guard currently holds a 3.8 grade point average and is pursuing her Master's of Education degree in Intercollegiate & Professional Sport Management. On the court this season, Alexander averaged 10.6 points per game, which was third best on the team, and chipped in with 3.3 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field.
All athletes named to their Academic All-District team are given the honor to advance to the Academic All-America ballot. All three of the All-American teams will be announced on April 16. In order to qualify, a student athlete must currently maintain a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom. They also have to have participated in 90 percent of the total number of the season's events or must start in at least 66 percent of games played.
This was a well-deserved honor for Alexander, who exemplified what being a Lady Rebel is all about after transferring to UNLV for her senior season and becoming a team leader. We will hope to hear her name announced for the Academic All-American team next month on April 16 and will be sure to follow up if she is announced to any of the three teams. There are sure to be more awards and honors handed out to these Lady Rebels stars in the coming days and weeks after the incredible season they had finishing in first place in the Mountain West Conference regular season standings.
