UNLV Basketball Faces Mass Exodus as Players Flock to Transfer Portal Following Kruger’s Firing
It looks like there is a mass exodus coming for the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team. After the program fired now former head coach Kevin Kruger, players are racing to the transfer portal. Dedan Thomas Jr is the biggest name to opt for the transfer portal, however, there are three other players who are also heading in that direction and there are even more players expected to join them.
Harrison Gaines, the agent of guard Jaden Henley has announced that his client will be entering the transfer portal as well. The junior guard stepped in admirably after Thomas Jr went down with a shoulder injury and was forced to miss the final seven games of the season including the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Losing Henley will only be further damaging when combined with the loss of Thomas Jr. It will be hard to rebound from losing your superstar guard and the man who stepped in and played great in his absence.
Recent events like the firing of Kruger and the potential departure of Thomas Jr has clearly impacted Henley's choice when just last week following their loss in the Mountain West Conference Tourney he said, “I think the biggest thing we can build on is the fight that we had day in and day out. We gave it our all, even in the huddles — DJ is hurt, and he’s still active in the huddle. Rob (Whaley) is active in the huddle. I think we can build on that family aspect and keep it going.”
Redshirt freshman James Evans also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal just hours after the announcement that Kruger had been fired. Along with his UNLV teammates junior Isaiah Cottrel has made the same decision to enter the transfer portal and potentially move on from the Rebels.
These events are going to make it tough for an incoming coach as it looks like UNLV men's basketball is primed for a full-blown rebuild and tough days may be ahead for the program in their immediate future. There is a chance these guys could still be convinced to return, but things aren't looking good at the moment.
