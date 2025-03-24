UNLV Baseball Dominates Mountain West Weekly Awards
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team had two players win Mountain West Conference weekly awards for this past week. Carson Lane was announced as the Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Week and Cooper Sheff was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week. The announcements for the awards were made on Monday. You know it was a great week when the program won two of the three weekly awards available to be won.
The Rebels had a great week highlighted by their series win over the reigning Mountain West Champions the Fresno State Bulldogs this past weekend. They won the series 2 - 1 while also locking up the season series over them. UNLV only allowed one total run in their two victories over Fresno State while scoring 20 total runs in the three-game series. It was a statement series for the Rebels and the statement was made loud and clear.
Lane earned the honor by pitching eight shutout innings against the Bulldogs and winning the decision. Not only did he shut out Fresno State but he shut them down. He struck out nine batters and didn't give up a single hit with the game ending with a combined no-hitter for the Rebels.
This was the second Mountain West Freshman of the Week award won by Sheff already this season. The promising young star had seven hits in 15 ABs and batted .467 for the week. His OBP climbed to .526 for the week with his slugging percentage landing at .667 driven up by his four doubles including a double in every game against Fresno State. He also crossed the plate six times last week to give him a total of 25 runs scored which is the most in the Mountain West Conference.
Recommended Articles
Heartbreak for UNLV: Lady Rebels' Season Ends with Last-Second Loss to Florida in WBI
Top Three Candidates to Replace Kevin Kruger as UNLV Men's Basketball Coach
UNLV Basketball Star Dedan Thomas Jr. Enters Transfer Portal