Josh Pastner's Backloaded, Incentive-Laden 5-Year Contract With UNLV
UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper has brought in former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner to be the new leader of the Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team. We now have the contract details, which have been a point of contention after recent reports of UNLV's financial woes. His deal is for five years and worth $4.8 million. However, it is backloaded and loaded with incentives.
He will make $500,000 in the 2025-26 season. Then his salary will jump to $1 million in each of the next two seasons before rising again to $1.15 million for the last two years of the deal. Pastner will also receive a $30,000 signing bonus 15 days after his start date, which would be next Tuesday. He'll also earn two $50,000 retention bonuses if he is still the coach of the Rebels on April 1, 2027, and April 1, 2029.
The Rebels' new coach will make $250,000 each year in base salary with the rest of his compensation coming in media and public appearance money. The buyout if Pastner decides to break his contract to sign with another program starts at $3 million but lowers by $250,000 each season until hitting its floor at $2, which will take effect on April 1, 2029. He would be owed 75% of his base salary and media money from the school if he is fired before March 31, 2030, which is the conclusion of his current contract.
Pastner will also receive a $10,000 automobile and hosting account. He'll also be given 12 season tickets and a suit for his team's season as well 14 tickets for all UNLV football home games and 10 tickets for home games of any other sport.
Josh Pastner Potential Bonuses
$25,000 - winning the Mountain West regular-season title
$25,000 - winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament
$25,000 - being voted Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year
$10,000 - winning 14 or more Mountain West Conference games
$5,000 - a Top 25 ranking at any point in the season
$15,000 - finishing in the final Top 25
$15,000 - making an NIT appearance
$35,000 - winning the NIT Tournament
$25,000 - getting an NCAA Tournament at-large bid
$10,000 - advancing each round
$50,000 - Final Four appearance
$50,000 - winning the NCAA championship
$135,000 - maximum bonuses each season
