Lady Rebels Top Scorer Amarachi Kimpson Transfers To Miami Hurricanes
Former UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball star Amarachi Kimpson has officially found a new home. Kimpson entered the transfer portal about two weeks ago and has now decided to commit to the Miami Hurricanes. Last season, she was the leading scorer for the Lady Rebs and was named to the First-Team All-Mountain West Conference.
With UNLV last season, she averaged 14.5 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game. She shot 50.7 percent from the floor, 37.4 percent from beyond the three-point arch, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Kimpson started every game for the Lady Rebels last season after being named the Mountain West Conference Sixth Player of the Year the previous season as a freshman. She was ranked among the top 150 prospects in the 2023 class before joining UNLV and led Cy-Fair Elite, out of the Houston area, to the EYBL U17 Nike Nationals Championship in July 2022 as an AAU star.
She will now be joining Tricia Cullop's Miami squad in the ACC, coming off a woefully bad season in which they didn't even qualify for the ACC Tournament. However, this offseason, they have brought in a top 10 freshman recruiting class along with four players ranked in the ESPN Top 100.
Along with Kimpson, Cullop has added fellow guards Vittoria Blasigh from South Florida and Gal Raviv from Quinnipiac. The Hurricanes have also added forward Mya Kone from Florida International.
This is a big opportunity for Kimpson, who takes her talents to South Beach to play in the ACC. She has left her mark on UNLV, and the Rebels program and community will continue to be grateful for all that she contributed to the school, program, and community. We hope she finds success in this new opportunity at the University of Miami.
Recommended Articles
Louisiana Tech Sharpshooter Al Green Transfers To UNLV
UNLV Lands Illinois Transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn As Josh Pastner Reloads Roster
Josh Pastner To Face Former Team As UNLV Battles Memphis In November Showdown