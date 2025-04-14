Louisiana Tech Sharpshooter Al Green Transfers To UNLV
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team continued to add pieces to their roster through the transfer portal this weekend. Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog guard Al Green has become the latest addition to new head coach Josh Pastner's lineup. Pastner made the announcement of his commitment on Sunday while also talking about what he adds to the team.
"Al is a tremendous addition to our program, bringing not only skill but also a strong competitive spirit," Pastner said. "His scoring ability and experience at the collegiate level will be crucial for us. Al's leadership on and off the court aligns perfectly with the culture we are building here at UNLV. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Runnin' Rebel family and look forward to seeing his impact on our program."
Green is a 6'3" guard from Sacramento, California, who played his high school ball at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, California, before playing two seasons at San Diego City College. His performance at the Juco led to him being ranked as a top 25 Juco player in the nation. From there, he was recruited and ended up committing to Louisiana Tech. He appeared in 30 games for the Bulldogs last season and averaged 10.2 points per game.
He was a standout star in Conference USA, finishing sixth in offensive rating and seventh in three-point shooting percentage. The Conference USA Tournament is where he really shined, setting a school record for points in a Conference USA Tournament game with 28 against Middle Tennessee. The guard also had 14 double-digit point performances last season and scored 20 points in a game three times while leading the team in scoring in eight games.
This addition could be a huge boost for the Rebels' offense next season and is another key piece that Pastner has added to the team to help build the roster and the culture.
