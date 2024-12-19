UC Riverside Vs. UNLV Women’s Basketball Preview
The 7-4 UNLV Lady Rebels will host the 6-5 UC Riverside Highlanders on December 21, 2024 at Thomas & Mack Center. The Highlanders are looking to extend their five-game winning streak.
UNLV vs. UC Riverside NCAA Game Info
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM ET
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
The last time we saw UNLV on the court, they battled hard but fell just short, losing a nail-biter in overtime to Northwestern, 79-76. The Rebels were powered by a stellar performance from Amarachi Kimpson, who lit it up for 28 points and grabbed two steals, while Aaliyah Alexander chipped in with a strong 16 points.
On the flip side, UC Riverside is rolling into this matchup riding high after a commanding 74-59 victory over Utah State. Hannah Wickstrom stole the show with an all-around gem: 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals, while shooting an impressive 46.67% from the field and knocking down 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Teammate Makayla Rose was also cooking, dropping 13 points on a sizzling 66.67% shooting and swiping two steals of her own.
UNLV Team Leaders
Guard Amarachi Kimpson is the team’s leading scorer, nailing 47% of her shot attempts for 13.7 points per game. She also chips in 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 steals.
Forward Meadow Roland is the team’s leading rebounder despite playing just 18 minutes per game. She is averaging 7 rebounds per contest.
Guard Kiara Jackson is the team’s top playmaker. Not only is she dropping 12.5 points but she is also dishing out 5.4 assists per game.
Where To Watch
Tune into Fubo TV on Satuday to see the Lady Rebels take on the UC Riverside Highlanders.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Vs. UC Riverside Men's College Basketball Preview
LA Bowl Recap: UNLV Defeats Cal, 24-13