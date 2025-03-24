UNLV Basketball Eyes Bryan Hodgson as New Head Coach Following Kruger Firing
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball program decided on a change in leadership following the conclusion of their season and moved on from now-former head coach Kevin Kruger. The firing led to a mass exodus of Rebels stars that entered the transfer portal including their superstar guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Since the decision to move on from Kruger, the team has interviewed more than 20 candidates. Many of these were names we expected to see Josh Pastner and Carlin Hartman who have both had success on the D-1 level.
However, there is a new name that has emerged and he is reportedly in the running for the job as a serious candidate. That is second-year Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Bryan Hodgson. Prior to becoming the head coach at Arkansas State, he was an assistant at Alabama where he grew his reputation as a great recruiter. Since joining the Red Wolves, Hodgson has led them to 20-win seasons in both years that he's been there which led to a significant contract extension this offseason worth $675,000 which is less than Kruger's $800,000 salary that he was expected to make over each of the next two seasons. With all of UNLV's documented financial woes, a more affordable coach may be very attractive to the program if they can find one who they believe can also rebuild the program and be successful.
If the program does decide to bring Hodgson in as their new head coach we'd expect to see a deal done this week. His new extension with Arkansas State includes an increased buyout if he were to decide to leave for another school. However, that amendment doesn't kick in until April 1, so if UNLV was to move quickly they could get their guy while also not having to pay an increased buyout for him.
Recommended Articles
Heartbreak for UNLV: Lady Rebels' Season Ends with Last-Second Loss to Florida in WBI
Top Three Candidates to Replace Kevin Kruger as UNLV Men's Basketball Coach
UNLV Basketball Star Dedan Thomas Jr. Enters Transfer Portal