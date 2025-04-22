UNLV Basketball Mount Rushmore: Top Runnin' Rebels Of All Time
New UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner is looking to bring the program back to its glory days after an extended run of mediocrity. With that in mind, we wanted to take a look back at the glory days and take a look at our Mount Rushmore of UNLV men's basketball and name the four best players in school history.
Larry Johnson
Of course, this list has to start with Johnson. He was with the team from 1989 to 1991, playing two seasons. The 6'7 power forward was the leader of the best team in UNLV history, leading them to an NCAA Championship in 1990. During his time with the Rebels, he averaged 20.6 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game. He went on to become an NBA All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets.
Reggie Theus
Theus was with the Rebels from 1975 to 1978, playing three seasons for the school. He was an explosive guard who stood 6'7, and could score with the best of them. While at UNLV, he scored an impressive 21.3 points per game. Like Johnson, he also went on to become an NBA All-Star.
Stacey Augmon
Augmon was also part of that 1990 NCAA Championship team. He was with UNLV from 1987 to 1991, playing out a full college career with the Rebels. While the forward did score 13.9 points per game and pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game while with the program, he hung his hat on his defense. The player they called Plastic Man was the lockdown defender on their championship run. He went on to also win an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs.
Armen Gilliam
Gilliam played three seasons for the Rebels from 1984 to 1987. He was a true power forward and a force to be reckoned with in the paint. During his time at UNLV, he averaged 23.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game. He went on to be a solid player in the NBA.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Men's Tennis Set To Battle No. 2 New Mexico In Mountain West Tournament Opener
Dan Mullen Sets Physical Tone At UNLV Football Scrimmage
UNLV Basketball Lands Iowa Transfer Ladji Dembele Through Transfer Portal