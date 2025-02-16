UNLV Lady Rebels Complete Season Sweep of UNR with 64-50 Win
The UNLV Lady Rebels (21-5, 13-1) continued their dominant season with a 64-50 win over in-state rival UNR (11-16, 6-8) on Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center. With the victory, the Lady Rebels completed a two-game regular-season sweep of the Wolf Pack as part of the Silver State Series presented by America First.
UNLV had four players score in double figures, led by Aaliyah Alexander’s 18-point performance. She shot an efficient 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and was perfect from the free-throw line.
Kiara Jackson and Amarachi Kimpson each contributed 12 points, while McKinna Brackens added 11. Jackson also led the team with three assists, and Meadow Roland was the top rebounder with seven boards. Defensively, the Lady Rebels were active, tallying 11 steals, with Brown accounting for four of them.
The game started with a strong opening from UNLV, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. However, UNR responded with an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to one at 12-11. The Lady Rebels closed the first quarter ahead 16-13 before taking full control in the second. A dominant 10-1 run helped UNLV extend the lead to double digits at 26-15. Before halftime, they added two free throws and a layup, securing a 32-19 advantage at the break.
Coming out of halftime, UNLV continued its aggressive play, going on a 13-4 run to stretch the lead to 45-23 with 5:08 left in the third. UNR countered with an 8-0 run of its own, but the Lady Rebels remained in control, heading into the final quarter up 47-33. The fourth quarter saw both teams trading baskets, but UNLV never let its lead slip, closing out the game with a comfortable 14-point victory.
The Lady Rebels out-rebounded UNR 34-23 and controlled the paint, outscoring the Wolf Pack 40-30 inside. Jackson’s three assists moved her to third all-time in career assists for UNLV with 436, passing current assistant coach Mia Bell. Under head coach Lindy La Rocque, UNLV has now won nine of the last 11 matchups against UNR.
The Lady Rebels will have a midweek bye before traveling to Colorado State on Saturday, February 22, at 12 PM PT.
