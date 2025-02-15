Which NFL Team Will Draft Ricky White III
Star wide receiver Ricky White III has made quite the name for himself at UNLV, however, he is still one of the most underrated pass-catchers on a national level. A lot can change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, nevertheless, he's currently viewed as a high-end Day 3 prospect who translates as a Z receiver who can have an immediate impact as a special teamer. In 2024, he was named First-Team All-Mountain West as well as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year.
If he continues to fly under the radar due to his lack of size, his skill, technique, and dynamic ability could lead to him being one of the steals of the draft. This leads us to the question of, where would be an ideal landing spot for White in the NFL? There are two ways to look at that question. As a developmental player, it may be best he lands somewhere he will get an early opportunity to make an impact, but as a potential difference-maker you may want to look at scheme and quarterback play.
The perfect long-term fit would be the Miami Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill's career winding down, White's ability to create quick separation as well as win on vertical routes could land him in an ideal situation in an explosive offense. On the other hand, if he went to the New England Patriots it could be a much quicker path to playing time in an ascending passing attack led by the big-armed Drake Maye who is coming off a promising rookie campaign.
Another potential fit could be with the Los Angeles Chargers who are in desperate need of weapons for Justin Herbert. Also, he'd made a nice addition to the Denver Broncos young group of wideouts. A dark horse spot could be the Tennessee Titans. Their entire wide receiving corps pretty much fell apart this year which wasn't difficult to see coming. While this could lead to potential opportunity, the quarterback concerns in Tennessee may not be ideal for a young wideout. That too could change drastically by the time we reach the 2025 NFL season though.
