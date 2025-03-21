UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Hawaii, Advance to WBIT Second Round vs. Florida
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team played in an incredible game in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament to move onto Round 2 where they will take on the Florida Gators on Sunday. They dismantled the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in the tourney opener by a score of 63 - 46.
This team took their early ousting in the Mountain West Conference Tournament personally and it showed on the court on Thursday night. The Lady Rebs took all their frustration out on Hawaii who never really had a chance in this one.
The star of the game was once again freshman forward Meadow Roland who had another great game off the bench. She led the team with 16 points in 24 minutes. It seems like every game we are watching her develop and get better and better.
Head coach Lindy La Rocque was thrilled with her team's performance and talked about it after the game saying, "First, congratulations to Hawai'i on a tremendous season. They did the hard thing, similar to us, winning the regular season and then came up short in the conference (Big West) tournament. We definitely know how that feels. They've won five of their last eight championships. Just a tremendous program. They are going to be a familiar opponent here soon and I'm excited for that because Coach (Laura) Beeman does a great job. I'm really proud of our group, in particular our rebounding effort and we out-rebounded them. I think everyone can see how big they are and to out-rebound them by 21, that's won us the game. It eliminated their second chance points, and it gave us some second chances offensively. They are a very good defensive team. I look at 63 points and I'm like that didn't feel that great offensively, but it got the job done. To hold Hawai'i under 50 points is pretty good for our group."
