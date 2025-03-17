UNLV Women's Basketball Dominated the Mountain West Conference in 2025
Even if it didn't ultimately finish with the results that they were hoping for, the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team had a magical season. We saw way more ups than downs, a lot of winning, and a ton of huge performances. Young players blossomed into stars and older players stepped up to lead the way for the program. While the players were incredible, it all starts and ends with the guidance of the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year, Lindy La Rocque.
The ladies of UNLV crushed the competition this season. They finished the season with a 25 - 7 record and even more importantly they dominated the Mountain West Conference finishing on top of the standings with a 16 - 2 record. The Cox Pavilion was not a place any opponent wanted to come to play because the Lady Rebs were an incredible 17 - 2 on their home court. This team stacked wins and did it convincingly winning 20 games by a double-digit margin.
Seniors Kiara Jackson, Aaliyah Alexander, and Alyssa Brown stepped up and had fantastic senior years showing leadership both on and off the court. Freshman Meadow Roland exploded onto the scene with a monster first season being named the Mountain West Rookie of the Year and the Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year. The future is bright for Roland and the Lady Rebels. Amarachi Kimpson stepped up and led the team in scoring while fellow sophomore McKinna Brackens also made huge leaps forward from her sophomore year.
Despite not being selected for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, these women aren't hanging their heads. They are holding their heads high after being selected for the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. This squad will look to do what they did all year in this tournament; play great basketball and win games. There final goal is now to win the WBIT and send their seniors off in a glorious fashion.
