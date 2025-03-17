UNLV Lady Rebels Snubbed From NCAA Tournament, Set to Host Hawaii in Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament
Despite having an incredible season and being the first-place finisher in the regular season in the Mountain West Conference, the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basket ball team received the unfortunate news that they would not be invited to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a shocking second-round defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
However, they did get some good news to lift their spirits after a tough selection day. The Lady Rebels were invited to compete in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. They will also be hosting their first-round matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The game will tip on Thursday, March 20, at 9:30 PM EST. UNLV is a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The way the seeding works is that the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament receive an automatic bid, and the top four seeds, then the rest of the bracket is filled up by teams selected by and receiving at-large bids from the WBIT selection committee. UNLV was one of the teams that were selected for an at-large bid.
While this is the first time in three years that UNLV has failed to make the NCAA Tournament, it is their fourth consecutive appearance in post-season play. They may not have reached their ultimate goal this season, but this is still a prestigious tournament and something they should be proud of. If the Lady Rebels do win their first-round game against Hawaii, they would go on to play the winner of the Florida Gators and the Northern Iowa Panthers first-round matchup. The time, date, and location of that game have not yet been disclosed. This team is ready for post-season action after tweeting out "OUR SEASON IS NOT DONE YET!" to announce their inclusion in the WBIT.
