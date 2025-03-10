UNLV's Lindy La Rocque Wins Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball head coach, Lindy La Rocque, has been named the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year. This comes after the Lady Rebels secure their fourth-straight Mountain West Conference regular season championship.
This is only the second time in conference history that a team has won four-straight regular season titles and the first time in UNLV history. La Rocque has spent five years as the head coach of UNLV and has won the Mountain West Coach of the Year award three times now during her tenure with the program. She has become the first coach in Mountain West Conference history to win the award three times.
Being a Las Vegas native has made this historic run all the more special for both La Rocque and the program. She has been fully embraced by her players and fans alike. After five full regular seasons at UNLV, she holds an incredible overall record of 126-28 and a Mountain West Conference record of 79-11. That's enough to make her the winningest coach in Mountain West Conference history and the second winningest coach in UNLV history. She has also led the Lady Rebels to back-to-back 30-win seasons and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, with a fourth appearance looking very likely in the near future.
Now that La Rocque has made history, it is time for the Lady Rebels to look ahead and focus because there is still plenty more work to be done. UNLV will now turn their focus to the Mountain West Conference Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament after that. With each postseason victory, she will continue to add to her already impressive legacy. A Mountain West Conference Tournament championship would be another incredible notch on her belt, and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament would put her on a whole other level.
