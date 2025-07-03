UNLV Legend Stacey Augmon Returns To Runnin' Rebels Basketball Staff
This week, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball team brought back an absolute legend of the program when the athletic department announced on Wednesday that they were bringing back Stacey Augmon to be a member of the men's basketball staff as its Director of Community Engagement. While everyone knows his name, especially the UNLV faithful who remember him from his playing days, let's take a look at why he is considered such a legend at UNLV.
UNLV Basketball Legend Stacey Augmon
He's on everyone's Mt Rushmore for the greatest UNLV men's basketball players of all time. He had a four-year career with the Rebels from 1987 - 1981. In both 1990 and 1991, he helped lead the program to the Final 4, including an NCAA Championship win in 1990. Maybe even more impressively, he was the first-ever three-time winner of the NABC Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won in consecutive years from 1989 to 1991.
As a freshman, he was named the 1988 Big West Conference's Freshman of the Year and followed that up with being named the 1989 Big West Player of the Year as a sophomore. During his run at UNLV, he was named First Team All-Big West in 1989 and 1991, and as a First Team All-American as a senior. Before the Dream Team, he also represented the Rebels on the 1988 United States Olympic Team in Seoul, Korea where he helped win a bronze medal for the country.
This ultimately led to him having his NO. 32 retired by the program, and him being inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002 and inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Currently, he's still one of only four Rebels to ever score 2,000 points. He also still ranks third in program history with 1,005 rebounds and is tied for the lead with 275 steals.
In his post-UNLV career, he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks ninth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft. He went on to play over 1,000 regular-season games with the Pistons, Blazers, Hornets, and Magic. During his career, he piled up 7,990 points, 3,216 rebounds, and 974 steals.