UNLV Rebels Athletic Director Erick Harper Speaks About Being "Proactive With Coaches' Contracts"
UNLV Rebels athletic director Erick Harper had another huge win today. He extended the three-time Mountain West Coach of the Year Lindy La Rocque to a five-year extension through the rest of the decade. With this massive extension fresh in the news, we want to reflect on what Harper had to say to the UNLV official website about retaining coaches now that he has inked new deals with La Rocque, as well as head football coach Dan Mullen and head men's basketball coach Josh Pastner, all in one year.
UNLV Rebels Athletic Director On The Difficulty Of Retaining Coaches
"A lot of it is about thinking ahead, trying to anticipate. “OK, we’re halfway through the season, and Coach has only lost one game. What schools might be interested in our coach? And will the coach be interested in the school? If so, how do I get in between?”
That’s why it's important to be proactive with coaches' contracts.
One thing I tell all of my coaches is that my door is always open. I’m approachable, and I’m open to listening to any challenge you’re experiencing. But if you don’t tell me what that challenge is, I can’t help you."
Harper On Las Vegas Developing Into A Sports Town
"The four letters — UNLV — are as strong as ever. And honestly, we have the early Tark [Jerry Tarkanian] days to thank for that. It’s still the main reason why UNLV is a brand that everybody knows and understands. Now, it’s been hotter in the last few years because of [our resurgence in] football and because of Allegiant Stadium. But those four letters mean a lot to Rebel followers.
One of the very neat things about UNLV are those last two letters: Las Vegas. Obviously, we have 40-million-plus tourists a year coming through here, but in general, there are always a lot of eyeballs on this city. And let’s face it, most people want to go where there’s energy, vibrancy and passion, and we have that here.
When you’re at a UNLV soccer or baseball game and you can look out and see the Sphere and see the High Roller — or from the Thomas & Mack Center, you can look out and see Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium — these backdrops are as impressive as any college campus can offer in the entire country.
Plus, this is a pretty doggone good place to live."
Harper On UNLV Becoming A More Attractive Job
"No doubt. Everybody’s paying attention now. But the job is attractive not just because we’re winning. Our day-to-day facility, the Fertitta Football Complex, is a $35 million facility. And our game-day facility is a $2 billion stadium. No other college football team in the country can say that they play every single home game in a $2 billion stadium. We can.
Our crowds continue to grow and we soon hope to be averaging 50,000 per game, including 10,000 students. When we get there, we will be ecstatic."
