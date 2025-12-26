Breaking: UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea To Enter Transfer Portal

UNLV Rebels starting quarterback and reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea will now reportedly enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Thamel tweeted out:

"NEWS: UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He threw for 3,459 yards last year at UNLV and won Mountain West Player of the year. He accounted for 23 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing for the Rebels."

This news comes just a week after Colandrea made it clear that he would be remaining with the Rebels for the 2026 season and that he would not be swayed by NIL money. This is what he had to see about entering the transfer portal just days before the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On A Potential Transfer This Offseason

“I’m not transferring,” Colandrea said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I just want to play in the (bowl game) and finish out the year with the guys.”

Colandrea On What Impact Money Could Have On His Future With UNLV

“Money is never going to be part of my decision. I’m never making a decision based on that. I base it on my future, and my future is here with (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Corey) Dennis and Coach Mullen.”

Colandrea On Transferring In The Past

“I don’t want to do that again because it’s not that fun.”

It has now become clear that those statements were not true. Granted, college students make mistakes and can change their minds. Colandrea should absolutely do what he believes is best for him and his career. However, this is still a bad look, and hopefully he learns from it. In the future, he needs to take more time to announce any kind of big decisions and not be reactive or emotional. Especially if he ends up playing in the NFL.

This is a tough loss for the Rebels, but we trust that Dan Mullen will do just fine finding a new option at quarterback, and hope Colandrea finds success wherever he lands. It will be interesting to see how far Colandrea has come as a quarterback after his season at UNLV if he ends up with another Power 4 conference team for his final year of eligibility in 2026.

