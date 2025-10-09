Defensive Back Mumu Bin-Wahad Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week For Week 6
The UNLV Rebels' offense, for the first time this season, didn't have a huge game in Week 6 against the Wyoming Cowboys. It was the defense and special teams that stepped up and won them that game. It was the first time that the defense played a full and consistent game from start to finish. However, one player came out of nowhere and really stepped up when his team needed him most.
Defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has earned the distinction of being named the UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6. Coming into this game, Bin-Wahad's entire stat line for the season was one assisted tackle, which he made during the win over the UCLA Bruins. In Week 6, on the road against the Cowboys, he racked up seven tackles (four solo), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His seven tackles were enough to lead the team last Saturday. It was a performance that seemingly came out of nowhere, but it could have a huge impact on the Rebels season.
Others Earning Consideration
Much like with our UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6, Jaden Bradley, there wasn't a ton of competition this week. We do have to mention defensive back Quandarius Keyes, who made five tackles (four solo) and snatched a Kaden Anderson interception. If we were to pick a second-place finisher for this honor, it would be Keyes.
Jake Pope should be mentioned. The safety amassed six tackles in this game, with his five solo tackles being the most on the team in that category. He also deflected a pass and made one of his tackles for a loss. Pope is also a leader on this defense and is always in the right spot.
Kayden McGee is a wide receiver, but he didn't do anything on offense, or defense for that matter. However, he had a huge impact on special teams in a defensive fashion. So, we really wanted to make sure he got mentioned. The freshman not only blocked a punt, but he also picked up the punt that his fellow wide receiver Jaden Bradley blocked and returned it for a touchdown. He was one of the most important players in this game and deserves some recognition for his special teams performance in Week 6.
