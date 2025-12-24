"Expect UNLV To Have A Huge Game Offensively" In The Frisco Bowl Against The Ohio Bobcats

The UNLV Rebels will play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats tonight on ESPN. Predictions have been coming in fast and furious, and we are finally back on track with a prediction UNLV fans can appreciate after so many have been favoring Ohio as of late. This is sure to be an exciting game between two tough teams. However, the firing of Ohio head coach Brian Smith certainly throws a lot more intrigue into this game. The latest prediction we are covering comes from David Racey of Sports Chat Place, who goes into much more detail.

Sports Chat Place On The UNLV Rebels

"The UNLV Rebels are 10-3 (6-2) this season after they lost to Boise State by a score of 38-21 in their last game. UNLV trailed 28-7 in the second quarter, but they cut the deficit to 28-21 in the third, before Boise State pulled away. The Rebels were out gained by a total of 460-409, went 4-14 on third downs, and lost the turnover battle by a total of 1-0 in the game. Anthony Colandrea went 18-38 for 225 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing 12 times for 66 yards and one score. JoJo Earle led the receivers with two catches for 45 yards in the loss.

Sports Chat Place's Prediction On The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"Both of these teams had solid regular seasons and finished towards the top of their conference standings, but UNLV did play in the Mountain West Title game. The Rebels have scored 29+ in four of their last five games and their defense was very good down the stretch. Ohio has scored at least 28 in three of their last five, but their passing attack is not very strong, which will allow UNLV to sell out against the run. The Bobcats lost their coach a few weeks ago and I am not sold on their defense, so I expect UNLV to have a huge game offensively. Take the Rebels to cover here, but check back before kick-off in case there are any big opt-outs."

While we don't get an exact score, it's clear that they believe that UNLV is going to win and win convincingly. With the Rebels being the favorites, they believe that they will win by no less than a touchdown based on the -6.5 point spread. If you do want an exact score, check out our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction here.



