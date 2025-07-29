Former Michigan Wolverines QB Alex Orji Could Start for UNLV Rebels
Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines On SI recently spoke about how two former Michigan quarterbacks could be starters for different teams this season. One of those former Wolverines is Alex Orji, who is currently competing for the starting job with the UNLV Rebels. He is competing with former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who also transferred to UNLV this offseason. Knoop believes Orji could win the starting job and is intrigued to see how new UNLV head coach Dan Mullen will deploy him.
Michigan Wolverines On SI's Take:
"As for Orji, he's in a battle -- like he was in 2024. The dual-threat signal caller opted to transfer to UNLV to play under offensive guru Dan Mullen. But according to Nakos, he will have to battle former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea for the starting gig. Colandrea has the most experience and impressed during his time at UVA, throwing for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Orji began the 2024 season battling for the job, and most thought he would win it, but it was Warren who got the start. After struggling to start the year, Sherrone Moore inserted Orji into the starting lineup. But Michigan used Orji as a one-trick pony. The Wolverines showed their hands by consistently running the football and not giving Orji much time to gain any sort of consistency throwing the football. After Orji's trial as a starter ended, it was Tuttle and then Warren who started the rest of the season.
In 2024, Orji threw for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 269 yards and a score. It will be interesting to see how Mullen utilizes the 235-pound quarterback."
We have been consistent in our belief that Orji will win this starting job in training camp. It will be very interesting to see what Mullen is able to do with an athlete who is so dynamic on the ground like Orji is. He brings a very different dynamic to the offense that Colandrea simply cannot.
