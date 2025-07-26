Two former Michigan football QBs in line to start for new team in 2025
The Michigan football QB room will look a whole lot different in 2025 than it did in 2024. Out of the five QBs the Wolverines had in 2024, only two return this upcoming season. With both Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis back in Ann Arbor, Michigan lost the trio of Jack Tuttle, Jayden Denegal, and Alex Orji.
Both Denegal and Orji left for a chance to start, and according to On3's Pete Nakos, it sounds like at least one of the two is about guaranteed that chance in 2025.
Denegal, the 6-foot-5 signal caller, transferred to San Diego State, where he is expected to start in Year 1 with the program. Denegal never had much of a chance in Ann Arbor, but for most of his career, he was behind J.J. McCarthy. It was telling, however, in 2024, Denegal was the only Michigan QB to not get any snaps. In his Wolverines career, Denegal went 4-for-5 for 50 yards and a touchdown -- all coming in 2023 in mop-up duty.
As for Orji, he's in a battle -- like he was in 2024. The dual-threat signal caller opted to transfer to UNLV to play under offensive guru Dan Mullen. But according to Nakos, he will have to battle former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea for the starting gig. Colandrea has the most experience and impressed during his time at UVA, throwing for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Orji began the 2024 season battling for the job, and most thought he would win it, but it was Warren who got the start. After struggling to start the year, Sherrone Moore inserted Orji into the starting lineup. But Michigan used Orji as a one-trick pony. The Wolverines showed their hands by consistently running the football and not giving Orji much time to gain any sort of consistency throwing the football. After Orji's trial as a starter ended, it was Tuttle and then Warren who started the rest of the season.
In 2024, Orji threw for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 269 yards and a score. It will be interesting to see how Mullen utilizes the 235-pound quarterback.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore says one Michigan LB is 'going to take the college football world by storm'
Sherrone Moore speaks on Bryce Underwood at podium during Big Ten Media Days
CBS Sports ranks Sherrone Moore below Jonathan Smith, Barry Odom in Big Ten HC rankings
Charles Woodson 'scouted' Shamari Earls before blessing him with famous No. 2 jersey
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team