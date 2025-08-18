Former UNLV Rebel Johnathan Baldwin Shines In NFL Preseason Week 2 With The Green Bay Packers
Former UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin participated in live action for the second time in NFL Preseason Week 2. He has been ascending up the Green Bay Packers depth chart, and that showed on Saturday. The Packers hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts and came away with a 23 - 19 victory. We saw Baldwin play the vast majority of the game and have a significant impact on the game.
Baldwin once again had his talent and versatility on full display last weekend. When the Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, it was immediately apparent that the team had a plan for the defensive back. They tipped their hand when they gave him more guaranteed money than one of their actual draft picks and moved his designated position from safety to cornerback. Not long after bringing him to Wisconsin, the team moved on from star cornerback Jaire Alexander, and a huge opportunity for all the defensive backs on the roster arose.
Like in Week 1 of the preseason, Baldwin was used all over the field, both on defense and special teams. On defense, they dropped him back as the deep safety and had him step up as the nickel corner. He played both the pass and run well, and even found himself rushing to the backfield a few times. Unlike last week, he found himself being a major contributor in the stat sheet this week. His six tackles were enough to be fourth best on the team. Three of his recorded tackles were solo, with the other three being assists.
It was already expected that he was locked onto the Packers' 53-man roster, but we just get more evidence and confirmation of that every time we get to see him step on an NFL field. He is quickly developing into an important piece of Green Bay's future. We are confident that he has done enough to be suiting up for the Packers in Week 1 of the regular season.
His next chance to take the field will be on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Pack will host the Seahawks in their final preseason game before making final roster cuts and preparing for Week 1 of the regular season. Baldwin will look to continue to carve out his role in the defense next week.
