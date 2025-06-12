Former UNLV Star Javin White Embraces UFL Championship Moment
Ahead of his shot at a UFL Championship with the Michigan Panthers on Saturday night, former UNLV Rebels 2010's All-Decade linebacker Javin White spoke about the journey he went on to get to where he is now competing for a professional championship.
Javin White On His Time At UNLV:
“I was really happy there. I wish we would have won a few more games, but a lot of people did also. It was one of those culture schools. A lot of people look at it like it’s just Las Vegas and a lot of partying, but it was a close-knit school. It set a good foundation for me.”
Javin White On Moving From College Into The "Real World:"
“It all gave me time to really mature and be an adult leaving college and going into the real world. Of understanding how things work and being able to experience the NFL lifestyle. I enjoyed being around some really good veterans. My time with the Raiders included a lot of good guys who helped me... The NFL is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. The physicality part never changes. Everybody gets bigger and stronger. But it’s the mental aspect and how you carry yourself that matters most. If you’re not ready for that, you won’t last long.”
Javin White On Being Happy In The UFL & NFL Dreams:
“I wouldn’t say it’s a dream anymore. I’ve done it. I feel like I knocked it off my checklist. I’m happy where my feet are right now, and I’m just trying to see what the next chapter of my life might be. I always cherished my time in the league. If it happened again, it happens. If it doesn’t, I won’t be mad... You have to remember that there is a new group of guys coming into the league every year fresh out of college. Some are advanced and ready, and some are projects. But there’s always a new set of them. With that, you really have to be on top of your game. Tip of the hat to those guys who can stay there a long time.”
Javin White On The UFL Being A Strong And Competitive League:
“It’s not the big show, but there is some great competition out there. The league is improving every year. I love football and love being around a great group of guys... And playing for any championship is taken very seriously, even if it’s in Pop Warner. It’s nice to be playing for this championship. Football is America’s game, and the UFL is still building. There is a lot of opportunity for guys who want to play.”