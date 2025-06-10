Former UNLV Stars Jayin White, Kai Nacua Lead Michigan Panthers To UFL Championship
There will be two Las Vegas athletes competing for the UFL Championship this Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St Louis Missouri. Both players play for the Michigan Panthers and have built a bond so close that they consider each other brothers. The two defensive stars are former UNLV Rebels linebacker Jayin White and star safety Kai Nacua who attended Liberty High School just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
White is a former member of the UNLV Rebels football team and member of their All-Decade team for the 2010's who went on to play for the Las Vegas Raiders among other professional teams in his six pro seasons. He now competes in the UFL with the Panthers and is headed to the championship game after their stifling defense ended the Birmingham Stallions three-year championship reign this past weekend.
Nacua is the captain and leader on the defense, and looks to lead them past the DC Defenders on Friday. White couldn't speak any higher of the teammate and leader he calls his big brother:
“This is year eight (as a professional) for him, so he’s one of those guys that carries himself as a true pro, night and day,” White said of Nacua. “To see how he prepares for games and practices, you always take advantage of being around guys like that... I consider him one of my big brothers. It’s an honor being able to play with him and be around him. He’s a great guy — his mannerisms, how he carries himself and how he cares about his family.”
Nacua displayed his leadership both on and off the field recently making comments after a game winning 80-yard interception return in the fourth quarter:
“Guys are out here, we’re trying to give it everything we’ve got,” Nacua said. “When it’s my turn to make a play, I’ve got to make that play.”