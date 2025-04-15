Hajj-Malik Williams Draws Attention From Scouts At UNLV's Pro Day
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place next week, on Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The UNLV Rebels football team hasn't had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, when the Oakland Raiders drafted quarterback Derek Carr. However, they could have another quarterback selected this year in what is a seemingly impossible journey for quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams.
Williams came to UNLV and fully expected to be the backup to projected star quarterback Matthew Sluka. That was until things went sideways for UNLV and Sluka, which led to him leaving the program due to an NIL dispute. Sluka left what looked like an unfillable void in the Rebels' offense, which Williams filled admirably. The surprise starting quarterback had a breakout season and is now drawing attention from NFL scouts.
After an outstanding season, UNLV held their first ever Pro Day this year, and at least one scout from all 32 teams showed up. While the big names were wide receivers Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard, Williams also garnered attention from the scouts and is likely to, at the very least, be signed as an undrafted free agent, but also has a real shot to hear his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
Williams's mother and sister were present at the Pro Day to support him. Following his workout, he spoke about his journey and how much the support of his family has meant to him through this process. “A support system is everything," Williams said. "Without it, a lot of people struggle. When I was facing what I was facing at the beginning of the season, that’s what I leaned on the most, my love circle. Those are the people, to me, that support me through the good and the bad. To have those two in my corner day in and day out is special. A lot of people don't have that. I’m very grateful that I do.”
