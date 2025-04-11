Top NFL Landing Spots For Former UNLV Stars Ricky White III & Jackson Woodard
The UNLV Rebels football team had a great season in 2024, taking a big step forward as a program. When your team finds success, the stars get noticed, and the Rebels had two standout seniors last season.
The team boasted both the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. They were wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard. Both are expected to be selected at the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, later this month. These are the ideal landing spots for each player.
WR Ricky White III Top NFL Landing Spot
White will likely be a Day 3 pick at the NFL Draft after a terrible performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Nevertheless, he has proven in college that he can be a productive player who brings a lot of intangibles and diversity. With that said, his late-round draft stock could make it harder for him to earn playing time on offense in his career; however, we expect him to make a roster based on his special teams skills regardless.
So a perfect landing spot for him would be a team with great special teams but a lack of wide receiver options. That team would be the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas had the second-ranked special teams in the league last season behind only the Detroit Lions, and their wide receiver depth chart is a disaster. Currently, the listed starters heading into 2025 are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Ramel Keyton. That is a lineup that White is capable of cracking while making a name for himself on an elite special teams group.
LB Jackson Woodard Top NFL Landing Spot
Woodard is a traditional two-down thumper with playmaking ability, leadership skills, and high football IQ. His lack of elite athleticism will likely force him into being a Day 3 pick and keep him off the field on obvious passing downs at the next level.
The Los Angeles Chargers could use a true two-down thumper at inside linebacker. He is the type of player that head coach Jim Harbaugh loves. The current starters are Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley, but there isn't much depth on the roster behind them. Henley is still young, while Perryman has a long history of injuries. Los Angeles is a spot Woodard could step into and earn a rotational job that could lead to bigger things if his play dictates so.
