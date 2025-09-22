Head Coach Dan Mullen On The UNLV Rebels Week 4 Win: "We Didn't Flinch"
The UNLV Rebels football team escaped Oxford, Ohio, this weekend with a thrilling victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. Twice they fell behind by two touchdowns, only to come all the way back both times and ultimately win the game with a late field goal by the score of 41 - 38. Huge clutch plays helped the Rebels come away with a massive win on Saturday morning.
It was not an easy victory, but it was the kind of win that will help the team grow and be better for it down the line, which is something they need as they prepare for Mountain West play. Following the game, Dan Mullen spoke about the game and what's next for the Rebs.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team Coming Back After Falling Behind By Two Touchdowns Twice
“We didn’t flinch,” Mullen said. “These guys are unbelievable in their ability to find a way to win. That’s not me. That’s them. That’s the locker room. That’s the players. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Mullen On What He Said At Halftime With The Team Down
“I walked in there and said, ‘Listen guys, we’re hurting ourselves. They’re a good football team, and they won’t make a lot of mistakes. We just have to be sound and execute.
The second any individual thinks he has to make a play to make things happen, we’ll get blown out. Just do your job and execute. I think we did that.”
Mullen On The Defense Turning Things Around After The Half
“Our defense looked like ‘The Bad News Bears’ in the first half. After that, nothing. Nothing. Talk about a coaching job from Paul and his staff. It was all about keeping our composure. Corey called great plays. Our line got better in protection. Receivers made plays. We just executed a lot better.”
Mullen On Having Another Bye Before Kicking Off Mountain West Conference Play Against The Wyoming Cowboys
“It’s all about how we continue to prepare. If we play better when we face Wyoming, it’s a good time for a bye. If we don’t, it’s not. But you go in our locker room right now and say, ‘We’re going to fly to Laramie and play Wyoming tomorrow,’ and our guys would be like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ Our guys love to play ball.”
